MitID: Long waiting times for assistance with switch to new Danish digital ID

The wait time for assistance with MitID at municipal Borgerservice centres has climbed to 16 days, newspaper Politiken reported on Friday.
The national association for Denmark’s municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL),
said that waiting times had increased significantly between August and October but began climbing again as the November deadline approached.
The increased wait times are due to increased demand, as well as the fact that many employees have been handling elements of the election process, according to KL.
Danish residents who are yet to switch to MitID and need help at a local Borgerservice may be required to make an appointment, but this depends on the municipality.
“More than 5,000 persons are now getting MitID each day so we can certainly conclude that many of those who didn’t get MitID before November 1st are now doing so,” Michael Busk-Jepsen, head of digital for banking organisation Finans Danmark, told Politiken in a written comment.
Elderly residents and people who live abroad but still need MitID due to, for example, having a Danish bank account, are among groups more likely to be unable to visit a Borgerservice in person and therefore more at-risk of losing access to online banking over the issue.
