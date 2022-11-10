Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Food recalled due to a deadly listeria outbreak, the Greater Copenhagen area finally free of a boil water advisory, and a plea from authorities to keep conserving energy are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 10 November 2022 08:17 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Fiskefrikadeller, a Danish fishcake favorite seen here in this file photo, are the source of a listeria outbreak that has sickened six and killed one. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

Deadly listeria outbreak: fish cakes from Denmark’s major grocery chains recalled 

Fish cakes (Fiskefrikadeller) sold at many major grocery chains — Netto, Fakta, Irma, SuperBrugsen, Dagli’Brugsen, and Coop 365 — have been recalled due to contamination with  listeria bacteria. The State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, has registered seven patients sickened by the outbreak, including one person who died. 

The recalled fish cakes were sold under the brand names Havet’s and Løgismose, with expiration dates between September 6 and December 6 this year. Health officials say it’s important to throw away any potentially contaminated products. 

Danish authorities: keep conserving energy despite lower prices 

The price of a kilowatt of energy in Denmark plummeted from an average of 3.5 kroner in August to 1 krone in October, broadcaster DR reports. But authorities say it’s important to continue being judicious with your electricity use since this is likely a temporary reprieve. 

An unusually mild autumn has kept demand low, while favourable winds have bolstered wind energy production.

“Unfortunately, we probably cannot expect electricity prices to continue to fall,” Kristian Rune Poulsen of interest organisation Green Power Denmark told DR. “It is probably a temporary situation that we have a significant surplus of gas and thus relatively low electricity prices.” 

READ MORE: When should I turn on my heating in Denmark this winter

Consumer prices up 10 percent in Denmark 

Data from Statistics Denmark show that consumer prices in October 2022 were 10.1 percent higher than the same period in 2021. It’s the steepest increase observed since 1982, according to newswire Ritzau. 

This is “terrible” news, Jeppe Juuul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, tells Ritzau. “We had clearly hoped for a decrease and an easing of inflation in today’s figures. The sharp price increases are gnawing their way through Danes’ household budgets at the highest rate in 40 years,” he wrote in a comment. 

Boil water advisory ends for Greater Copenhagen municipality 

Water from the tap in Herlev is again safe for consumption after E. coli samples in drinking water triggered a boil water advisory nearly two weeks long, according to an announcement from the municipal government. 

Herlev hospital was the final area to be given the all-clear. Once your household is released from a boil water advisory, officials say it’s important to let every faucet or shower in your house run cold water for 10 minutes to flush the system. 

READ MORE: Why there might soon be a little less calcium in Copenhagen’s water 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Faulty DSB train schedules, a politician fired for homophobic comments, and a former Danske Bank exec ducking big fines are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 9 November 2022 08:24 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

DSB: don’t trust train schedules on signs, Rejseplanen

A “data error” has caused DSB’s schedule to be unreliable, according to a statement from the company. 

Copenhagen’s S-trains are running normally, despite some stops being missing from the electronic schedule displays at stations and on Rejseplanen, DSB’s trip planning app. Any true schedule changes will be announced on station loudspeakers, DSB writes on Twitter. 

Just 11 days ago, all of DSB’s trains in Denmark ground to a halt as a result of a suspected hacker attack, drawing criticism for their security protocols and backup systems. 

READ MORE: ‘We are supposed to be borderless’: Why train travel in Europe isn’t up to speed 

Faroe Islands politician sacked for homophobic comments 

Jenis av Rana, the Faroe Islands’ minister of foreign affairs and culture, has been fired after making headlines for homophobic comments, according to a press release from the Faroese Court of Appeals. 

Jenis av Rana, who has led the Centre Party (Miðflokkurin) for 21 years, said during the runup to the election that he could never support Søren Pape Poulsen of the Conservative People’s Party (De Konservative) for prime minister of Denmark since he is gay. 

“Living as a so-called ‘homosexual’ is contrary to the constitution that I personally have, that my party also has, and that I think the Faroe Islands also have,” he said.

It’s unclear how the Centre Party will respond to the sacking, writes Faroese media outlet Sosialurin. Without the Centre Party’s backing, the current government will fall to a minority and new elections may need to be called.  

It should be noted that this does not impact the two Faroese mandates elected to the Danish parliament in last week’s election.

Election posters must be down tonight 

Say goodbye to all the smiling faces on your morning commute — Danish candidates have until midnight on Wednesday to clear the streets of their election posters, or face fines that add up fast. 

For every poster that remains in Copenhagen municipality on Thursday, the candidate will owe between 170 and 230 kroner, newswire Ritzau reports.

READ MORE: As it happened: Denmark’s red bloc wins tight election victory

Former Danske Bank exec dodges billion-kroner fine 

Danish courts have acquitted Thomas Borgen, former chief executive of Danske Bank, in a huge compensation claim that could have cost him 2.4 billion kroner. 

Investors claimed Borgen was liable for damages since an extensive money laundering scheme in Danske Bank in Estonia lasted years and caused the share prices to tumble several times when the crimes were revealed. Three judges at the Lyngby court unanimously agreed that only Danske Bank itself, not individual shareholders, could sue for damages as a result of irresponsible operations. 

The plaintiffs in the case have the opportunity to appeal to Denmark’s High Court, Ritzau reports. 

SHOW COMMENTS