For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Food recalled due to a deadly listeria outbreak, the Greater Copenhagen area finally free of a boil water advisory, and a plea from authorities to keep conserving energy are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 10 November 2022 08:17 CET
Fiskefrikadeller, a Danish fishcake favorite seen here in this file photo, are the source of a listeria outbreak that has sickened six and killed one. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments