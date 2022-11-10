Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Deadly listeria outbreak: fish cakes from Denmark’s major grocery chains recalled



Fish cakes (Fiskefrikadeller) sold at many major grocery chains — Netto, Fakta, Irma, SuperBrugsen, Dagli’Brugsen, and Coop 365 — have been recalled due to contamination with listeria bacteria. The State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, has registered seven patients sickened by the outbreak, including one person who died.

The recalled fish cakes were sold under the brand names Havet’s and Løgismose, with expiration dates between September 6 and December 6 this year. Health officials say it’s important to throw away any potentially contaminated products.

Danish authorities: keep conserving energy despite lower prices

The price of a kilowatt of energy in Denmark plummeted from an average of 3.5 kroner in August to 1 krone in October, broadcaster DR reports. But authorities say it’s important to continue being judicious with your electricity use since this is likely a temporary reprieve.

An unusually mild autumn has kept demand low, while favourable winds have bolstered wind energy production.

“Unfortunately, we probably cannot expect electricity prices to continue to fall,” Kristian Rune Poulsen of interest organisation Green Power Denmark told DR. “It is probably a temporary situation that we have a significant surplus of gas and thus relatively low electricity prices.”

Consumer prices up 10 percent in Denmark

Data from Statistics Denmark show that consumer prices in October 2022 were 10.1 percent higher than the same period in 2021. It’s the steepest increase observed since 1982, according to newswire Ritzau.

This is “terrible” news, Jeppe Juuul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, tells Ritzau. “We had clearly hoped for a decrease and an easing of inflation in today’s figures. The sharp price increases are gnawing their way through Danes’ household budgets at the highest rate in 40 years,” he wrote in a comment.

Boil water advisory ends for Greater Copenhagen municipality

Water from the tap in Herlev is again safe for consumption after E. coli samples in drinking water triggered a boil water advisory nearly two weeks long, according to an announcement from the municipal government.

Herlev hospital was the final area to be given the all-clear. Once your household is released from a boil water advisory, officials say it’s important to let every faucet or shower in your house run cold water for 10 minutes to flush the system.

