2022 DANISH ELECTION

Is there any progress on talks to form Danish government?

Acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that it will take “as long as it takes” to find an agreement between parties to form a new government.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:48 CET
Mette Frederiksen talks to press at the Danish parliament, Christiansborg, ahead of the latest round of talks aimed at forming a new government. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Frederiksen, whose government is performing a caretaker role after last week’s election, is leading negotiations to form a new government.

Her Social Democratic party won a 27 percent share of the vote and remains the largest party in the Danish parliament.

The ‘red bloc’ of left-wing parties won a slender majority of a single seat at the election.

Frederiksen has pledged to attempt to form a centrist coalition government including parties from both the right and left wings.

“I’ve been nominated [to lead negotiations] and will do all I can to form a government,” she said on Thursday.

“But it will take as long as it takes. These are parties that don’t usually sit at the same table when we are talking about forming governments. It’s not something you can just do from one day to the next,” she said.

The environmentalist Alternative party was first to engage in talks with Frederiksen and other Social Democratic representatives on Thursday.

Alternative favours a “red-green” government which would comprise solely of ‘red bloc’ or left-wing parties, making use of the parliamentary majority secured in the election and more in keeping with the established ‘bloc’ system of alliances between parties.

Talks are now taking place at government offices in Copenhagen after initially being held at Marienborg, the PM’s official residence.

While earlier rounds of talks focused on health policy, focus has now switched to the economy including how ongoing inflation should be responded to.

Several parties have called for parliament to agree on a new aid package for households affected by high prices as soon as possible, concurrent to the negotiations over the government which could become protracted.

The Red Green Alliance, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Danish People’s Party and Denmark Democrats have all called for talks over a winter package, broadcaster TV2 reports.

POLITICS

Denmark’s Social Liberal party calls for ‘national compromise’ government

The centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party clearly stated on Tuesday its desired partners in a potential centrist coalition government.

Published: 8 November 2022 13:40 CET
While most parties have kept a tactical discretion on exactly how they would prefer a potential coalition to look, the Social Liberals have laid their cards on the table.

The socially progressive and economically liberal party changed its leader last week after a poor election result, but could nevertheless play a key role in talks to form the government, given its position near the political centre.

The parties best suited to form government in the view of the Social Liberals are those who agreed on the “national compromise” political agreement from March this year.

The national compromise was agreed between four parties and the government to secure extra defence spending following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It also paved the way for the June 1st national referendum in which Danes voted to scrap the country’s EU defence opt-out.

The parties who signed the agreement were the governing Social Democrats along with the Social Liberals and fellow ‘red bloc’ party Socialist People’s Party (SF), as well as the ‘blue bloc’ Liberal (Venstre) and Conservative parties.

“I think it’s both possible and realistic. But let’s be honest and say that this is new territory for all of us,” new Social Liberal leader Martin Lidegaard said.

Lidegaard confirmed he wanted all of these parties to be government parties, as opposed to a government composed of fewer parties but with the parliamentary backing of the others.

Notably, the list of parties does not include the Moderates, a newly-formed centrist party led by former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen which ran for election on the basis of forming a central coalition.

The Social Liberal opposition to the (caretaker) government’s plan to open an asylum facility in Rwanda has been noted as a major stumbling block in talks.

Prior to the election the Social Liberals refused to back any government that supported, or continued to look into the viability of the plan.

Lidegaard appeared to soften that stance, however, in comments reported by news wire Ritzau.

“We are going into things with an open mind. Anything is possible,” he said.

The Social Liberals earlier said they could accept a form of the plan if it was developed as a joint European project.

