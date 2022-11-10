Read news from:
Danish Social Liberals press for more foreign labour in government talks

The centre-left Social Liberal party, a potential partner in a new coalition government, says it wants Denmark to increase its foreign workforce.

Published: 10 November 2022 17:15 CET
Martin Lidegaard, Katrine Robsøe and Samira Nawa (R) of the Social Liberal party at parliament on Thursday. The party wants Denmark to attract more foreign labour. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Thursday’s talks over a new Danish government focused on the economy,  including how ongoing inflation should be responded to.

The Social Liberals, a financially liberal party which is progressive on social issues, wants more foreign labour to help bolster the economy be easing a labour shortage that is currently affecting the private and public sectors.

“It is still far too difficult for Denmark’s businesses to bring foreign labour to Denmark. There are trip wires everywhere, and we have a whole catalogue of proposals,” Social Liberal leader Martin Lidegaard said ahead of talks on Thursday.

“But this is actually also about the foreign labour we already have in Denmark, which is sitting and twiddling its thumbs at asylum centres or waiting for permission for family reunification with a Danish citizen,” he said.

“Today [under current rules] they are not allowed to work. Why is that?”, he said.

The Social Liberals are one of three parties – the others are the Moderates and the Social Democrats – to be actively pursuing a centrist coalition government following last week’s election.

Because the Social Democrats are the largest party and their leader, caretaker prime minister Mette Frederiksen, is leading the talks, such a government remains a likely outcome of the election despite being a rare occurrence generally in Danish politics.

Earlier this week, Lidegaard said he wanted a new government to include the parties behind the “national compromise” political agreement from March this year. The agreement was backed by parties spanning the left and right of the Danish political centre.

“Maybe the most important message today is: Let’s get the negotiations progressing and try to create a strong, Danish broad government,” Lidegaard said on Thursday.

Currently, 11 of the 12 parliamentary parties remain involved in talks. Only the national conservative Denmark Democrats have so far withdrawn.

“In a way, there’s something very beautiful about the fact that everyone is still there and wants to be part of the process. But it’s certain that at some point, of course we have to move forwards,” Lidegaard said.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Is there any progress on talks to form Danish government?

Acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that it will take “as long as it takes” to find an agreement between parties to form a new government.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:48 CET
Is there any progress on talks to form Danish government?

Frederiksen, whose government is performing a caretaker role after last week’s election, is leading negotiations to form a new government.

Her Social Democratic party won a 27 percent share of the vote and remains the largest party in the Danish parliament.

The ‘red bloc’ of left-wing parties won a slender majority of a single seat at the election.

Frederiksen has pledged to attempt to form a centrist coalition government including parties from both the right and left wings.

“I’ve been nominated [to lead negotiations] and will do all I can to form a government,” she said on Thursday.

“But it will take as long as it takes. These are parties that don’t usually sit at the same table when we are talking about forming governments. It’s not something you can just do from one day to the next,” she said.

The environmentalist Alternative party was first to engage in talks with Frederiksen and other Social Democratic representatives on Thursday.

Alternative favours a “red-green” government which would comprise solely of ‘red bloc’ or left-wing parties, making use of the parliamentary majority secured in the election and more in keeping with the established ‘bloc’ system of alliances between parties.

Talks are now taking place at government offices in Copenhagen after initially being held at Marienborg, the PM’s official residence.

While earlier rounds of talks focused on health policy, focus has now switched to the economy including how ongoing inflation should be responded to.

Several parties have called for parliament to agree on a new aid package for households affected by high prices as soon as possible, concurrent to the negotiations over the government which could become protracted.

The Red Green Alliance, Socialist People’s Party (SF), Danish People’s Party and Denmark Democrats have all called for talks over a winter package, broadcaster TV2 reports.

