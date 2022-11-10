Read news from:
Danish inflation stays at 10 percent, disappointing economists

Economists in Denmark say they are disappointed at latest inflation figures, which show prices remain 10 percent higher than they were a year ago.

Published: 10 November 2022 13:58 CET
Low-price supermarket in Aarhus. Inflation remains over 10 percent in Denmark. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Data from Statistics Denmark show that consumer prices in October 2022 were 10.1 percent higher than the same period in 2021.

The inflation rate is unchanged from September, when it was also 10 percent, meaning prices are still increasing at the steepest rate observed since November 1982.

Higher prices for consumers of electricity, food, gas and fuel are the main causes of the high overall inflation.

Jeppe Juuul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, told news wire Ritzau the new data is “terrible” news.

“We had certainly hoped for a decrease and an easing of inflation in today’s figures. The sharp price increases are gnawing their way through Danes’ household budgets at the highest rate in 40 years,” he wrote in a comment. 

An ‘average’ family would incur additional costs of 45,000 kroner on their annual budget if the bought the same items in line with the price increases, Borre told Ritzau.

“That is extremely painful for many Danes and will unavoidably affect private budgets,” he said.

A current lull in electricity prices has failed to have an impact on inflation, the senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer, told Ritzau.

But Stramer said that inflation may have now reached its highest level.

“We expect a significant fall in inflation towards the turn of the year and into 2023, where inflation will again reach a normal level of 2 percent,” he said.

“If energy prices don’t rise again over the winter, the fall in inflation could even be quite strong,” he said.

The inflation rate for September 2021 – just over one year ago – was 2.2 percent.

Energy ‘should still be conserved’ in Denmark despite lower prices 

Energy authorities in Denmark have advised consumers to continue with electricity saving measures despite a current fall in prices.

Published: 10 November 2022 13:33 CET
The price of a kilowatt of energy in Denmark dropped from an average of 3.5 kroner in August to 1 krone in October, according to figures reported by broadcaster DR.

An unusually mild autumn has kept demand low, while favourable winds have bolstered wind energy production.

That has allowed many people to hold off from using heating in their homes well beyond the usual start date for the heating season of October 1st.

While some housing companies have now encouraged residents to switch on their heating, measures for limiting electricity consumption should still be followed where possible, experts told DR.

“Unfortunately, we probably cannot expect electricity prices to continue to fall,” Kristian Rune Poulsen of interest organisation Green Power Denmark told DR.

“It is probably a temporary situation that we have a significant surplus of gas and thus relatively low electricity prices,” he said.

The deputy director of the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) said it’s important to continue being judicious with electricity use because the lower price is likely to be a temporary reprieve. 

“Yes, things look better now with prices than they did one month ago, but that doesn’t mean we can lean back and believe the crisis is over with,” deputy director Stine Leth Rasmussen told DR.

Measures adopted by people in Denmark to reduce electricity costs include using appliances at off-peak times and monitoring prices using apps.

The price of electricity is low in part because the demand for gas is currently low with stocks full – itself partly a result of energy-saving measures. Additionally, favourable wind conditions have given strong electricity production from Danish turbines, meaning gas is less used to produce electricity.

It should be noted that not everyone will benefit from short-term lower electricity prices. People with fixed-rate electricity plans are unlikely to see a change to the rate they pay in the immediate future.

As winter sets in, consumption of gas will increase, reducing the stocks Denmark has at its storage facilities, Rasmussen said.

“We still expect there will be scarcity and high prices on gas in the long term in Europe. We are looking towards a scarce supply situation next year when gas stocks are to be filled prior to the heating season. So the crisis is not over,” she said.

As such, continuing energy saving measures can still take the edge off high energy bills and will also help to conserve supplies in Denmark and Europe, she said.

