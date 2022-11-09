Read news from:
EU court to judge residents’ discrimination case against Danish government

Residents from the Copenhagen housing area Mjølnerparken will have a case of potential discrimination against them tested by the EU Court.

Published: 9 November 2022 13:17 CET
Mjølnerparken in December 2019. A number of residents facing eviction from the housing area have taken their case to the European Court. Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

In the case, the Court of Justice of the European Union will assess whether the Danish state breached the residents’ rights not to be discriminated against based on their ethnicity, as well as their right to a home.

If the court finds in their favour, the residents could be protected under EU law.

The Danish high court Østre Landsret decided to send the case, brought by the residents against the Ministry of Housing and the Interior, to the EU Court.

That decision was made on Monday, Eddie Omar Rosenberg Khawaja, the lawyer representing the group, told news wire Ritzau.

“What the high court has decided is that the question of whether there was differential treatment based on ethnicity should go to the EU Court,” he said.

“It is in that respect that the EU Court will clarify whether the criteria applied in the ghetto laws, which affect – not ethnicity directly – but the question of immigrants and their descendants from non-Western countries – are covered by anti-discrimination laws in the EU Court,” he said.

READ ALSO: ‘Ghetto’ tenants sue Denmark over forced eviction plan

The “Ghetto Law”, first passed by parliament in 2018, includes several measures intended to combat what are considered to be parallel societies in underprivileged neighbourhoods.

The neighbourhoods were formerly officially termed “ghettos”, but this wording has now been scrapped and replaced with “parallel societies”.

Under the law, underprivileged areas with a high “non-Western” population must implement redevelopment plans if they fulfil a number of social criteria. The redevelopments can mean some residents are forced to move from subsidised rental housing.

READ ALSO: Danish court rejects tenants’ discrimination appeal against eviction

The Mjølnerparken residents will have to be patient, given the lawyer said he expects a ruling in December 2024. After this, the case will be returned to the Danish court system.

The basis of the case is the residents’ belief that a redevelopment plan, which requires them to move, discriminates against them because of their ethnicity.

While a wait for an outcome of the case against the ministry is likely to be long, eviction notices against Mjølnerparken residents are continually being brought before the Housing Court, Boligretten, to challenge their validity, Khawaja said.

“But that obviously leaves the residents in limbo for a long time because the high court, presumably after 2024, would have to address whether the ministry’s approval of the redevelopment plan for Mjølnerparken is legal,” he said.

Danish court rejects tenants’ discrimination appeal against eviction

Residents of a social housing area in Danish town Helsingør whose tenancies were revoked have lost an appeal against the decision at a high court.

Published: 28 June 2022 11:50 CEST
The Østre Landsret high court on Monday upheld an earlier district court ruling that the residents were not the subject of discrimination when they were evicted from their housing under the terms of Denmark’s 2018 “Ghetto Law”.

Under the law, underprivileged areas with a high “non-Western” population must implement redevelopment plans if they fulfil a number of social criteria.

READ ALSO: Denmark cracks down on ‘non-Western’ neighbourhoods

The neighbourhood in which the residents lived, Nøjsomhed, was in 2018 included on the government’s list of parallel societies – then referred to as the “ghetto list”. The housing association responsible for the social housing, Boliggården, subsequently drew up a redevelopment plan in 2019.

As part of that plan, Boliggården in January 2020 advised residents in seven housing blocks that they would be required to move out, making way for extensive renovations.

The housing association’s leadership has denied that it intentionally targeted the ethnic background of its residents and said that the objective of the plan was to change the profile of residents in the area by attracting new tenants who are in full time work.

The high court ruled on cases related to seven evicted tenants amongst around 100 families who were instructed to leave Nøjsomhed.

The residents have already moved to temporary housing and two have been permanently rehoused, news wire Ritzau writes.

Monday’s verdict appears to end hopes any of the residents had of returning to their former homes.

In the case, the court was required to address whether the redevelopment plan and the selection of the specific blocks for renovation was a form of direct or indirect discrimination based on the ethnicity of the residents.

Of the three judges in the case, two found it not proven that the residents were evicted based on “an assessment of their ethnicity”. One judge did find this to be the case.

However, all three judges agreed that the term “immigrants and descendants from non-Western countries” (Danish: indvandrere og efterkommere fra ikke vestlige lande, ed.) does not refer to a group of people with the same ethnic background.

As such, the decision by the housing association was found not to be in breach of laws against racial discrimination, which address discrimination of persons of a specified “ethnic origin”.

The “Ghetto Law”, passed by the previous centre-right coalition government and continued by the current Social Democratic administration, includes several measures intended to combat what are considered to be parallel societies in underprivileged neighbourhoods.

The neighbourhoods were formerly officially termed “ghettos”, but this wording has now been scrapped.

To qualify as ‘parallel societies’, housing areas of more than 1,000 people, where more than half are of “non-Western” origin, must fulfil two of four criteria.

Areas that fulfilled the criteria are then required to take measures to combat parallel societies under the 2018 law.

The four criteria are: more than 40 percent of residents are unemployed; more than 60 percent of 39-50 year-olds do not have an upper secondary education; crime rates three times higher than the national average; residents have a gross income 55 percent lower than the regional average.

In addition to redevelopment obligations, areas on the list can be subjected to special treatment under the law, including stricter punishments for specified crimes and a requirement for small children to attend daycare.

Nøjsomhed is no longer on the government list. It was removed in December 2021 after its number of residents fell below 1,000.

The former residents have the option of applying to appeal the decision at the Danish Supreme Court (Højesteret).

The Helsingør case is the first of its kind to reach the Danish court system, but comparable protests have occurred in other underprivileged areas encompassed by the parallel societies law, including neighbourhoods in Copenhagen and Odense.

READ ALSO: Danish government reduces number of areas officially termed ‘ghetto’

