Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

This winter's flu forecast, why you should turn your radiators on now, and climate change's death toll in Europe are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 8 November 2022 08:37 CET
Denmark’s winter flu forecast

After years of flu seasons dampened by Covid restrictions, health officials are on the lookout for a potentially severe wave of influenza infections after Christmas, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports

The positive news is that this year’s flu vaccine appears to be a good match for the strain of flu currently dominant elsewhere in the world — H3N2.

“But as the flu will change during its journey to us, it is too early to say whether it will be a bout that can be managed with four days in bed, or wheter it will turn out to be more severe…[and] result in many hospitalizations,” Jan Pravsgaard Christensen, a professor at the University of Copenhagen’s department of immunology and microbiology, tells JP. 

A risk assessment from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, predicts flu deaths will be on the high end of the country’s yearly range — closer to 3,000 rather than the few hundred seen in mild years. 

Danish housing authorities: time to turn on radiators 

Public housing authorities in several municipalities are urging Danish households to bite the bullet and turn the radiators on, broadcaster DR reports.

Between an unusually mild autumn and steep energy prices, many families have bundled up rather than start the radiators for the year. But the risk of toxic mould means you shouldn’t postpone any longer, the housing authorities warn. 

In new construction buildings, keeping all rooms at a minimum of 18 degrees might be enough, experts tell DR. But for older buildings, especially “brick homes built between the 1930s and 1960s,” aim for 20 degrees. 

UN: 15,000 Europeans died due to climate change in 2022 

According to a new report from the World Health Organization, extreme heat due to climate change was to blame for at least 15,000 deaths in Europe last summer. 

This year’s high summer — June-August — was the hottest on record and also saw the most sever drought in Europe since the Middle Ages, according to the Agence France-Presse. 

Denmark’s neighbor to the south, Germany, was particularly hard hit, with local health authorities attributing 4,500 deaths due to heat stress.  

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Continuing negotiations to form a new government, municipalities sending workers home, and increased need for 'Christmas help' are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 7 November 2022 08:30 CET
Negotiations to form government tackle healthcare 

‘Caretaker’ prime minister Mette Frederiksen and representatives from eleven parties will return to the negotiation table Monday at 9:30am in the hopes of hashing out a healthcare policy for the new government. 

Only the Denmark Democrats, a right wing party founded by Inger Støjberg, have withdrawn from the discussions. 

Even after the red bloc took home a hard-won majority in parliament, Frederiksen says she remains committed to forming a broad, centrist government. 

The healthcare negotiations are expected to be relatively harmonious as parties agree in broad strokes as to what needs to be done, political analysts say. 

Municipality employees work from home due to heating, electricity cost 

Government workers in several municipalities — including Næstved and Fanø — have been asked to work from home on Fridays to save on steep heating and electricity bills for the office, broadcaster DR reports

While some employees are pleased with the decision, others see it as kicking the cost for heating and electricity to their personal household. 

“Some calculations have been made that show it can cost each employee six to eight kroner in a morning in electricity and heating,” Gitte Jørgensen, a representative for Næstved Municipality employees, told DR. 

Donations solicited: bleak holiday season ahead for many Danes

With energy prices and rampant inflation pushing the cost of living ever higher, more Danish families are turning to aide groups including the Salvation Army and Mødrehjælpen for ‘Christmas help.’ 

The Salvation Army received 2,600 applications on the first day the programme was opened, a “significant increase,”  the organisation told DR. 

Both the Salvation Army and Mødrehjælpen have bumped the amount of Christmas aide by 10 percent this year to keep pace with inflation. 

“We are gambling with our budget,” said the Salvation Army’s Lars Lydholm. “There are both more applicants and we have to say yes to more than we usually do.” 

