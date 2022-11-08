For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
This winter's flu forecast, why you should turn your radiators on now, and climate change's death toll in Europe are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 8 November 2022 08:37 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Continuing negotiations to form a new government, municipalities sending workers home, and increased need for 'Christmas help' are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 7 November 2022 08:30 CET
