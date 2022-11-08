Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Denmark’s winter flu forecast

After years of flu seasons dampened by Covid restrictions, health officials are on the lookout for a potentially severe wave of influenza infections after Christmas, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

The positive news is that this year’s flu vaccine appears to be a good match for the strain of flu currently dominant elsewhere in the world — H3N2.

“But as the flu will change during its journey to us, it is too early to say whether it will be a bout that can be managed with four days in bed, or wheter it will turn out to be more severe…[and] result in many hospitalizations,” Jan Pravsgaard Christensen, a professor at the University of Copenhagen’s department of immunology and microbiology, tells JP.

A risk assessment from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency, predicts flu deaths will be on the high end of the country’s yearly range — closer to 3,000 rather than the few hundred seen in mild years.

Danish housing authorities: time to turn on radiators

Public housing authorities in several municipalities are urging Danish households to bite the bullet and turn the radiators on, broadcaster DR reports.

Between an unusually mild autumn and steep energy prices, many families have bundled up rather than start the radiators for the year. But the risk of toxic mould means you shouldn’t postpone any longer, the housing authorities warn.

In new construction buildings, keeping all rooms at a minimum of 18 degrees might be enough, experts tell DR. But for older buildings, especially “brick homes built between the 1930s and 1960s,” aim for 20 degrees.

UN: 15,000 Europeans died due to climate change in 2022

According to a new report from the World Health Organization, extreme heat due to climate change was to blame for at least 15,000 deaths in Europe last summer.

This year’s high summer — June-August — was the hottest on record and also saw the most sever drought in Europe since the Middle Ages, according to the Agence France-Presse.

Denmark’s neighbor to the south, Germany, was particularly hard hit, with local health authorities attributing 4,500 deaths due to heat stress.