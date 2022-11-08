Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Denmark’s Social Liberal party calls for ‘national compromise’ government

The centre-left Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party clearly stated on Tuesday its desired partners in a potential centrist coalition government.

Published: 8 November 2022 13:40 CET
Denmark’s Social Liberal party calls for 'national compromise' government
Social Liberal MPs (L-R) Kristian Friis Bach, Martin Lidegaard and Samira Nawa arriving at ongoing talks to form a Danish government. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix

While most parties have kept a tactical discretion on exactly how they would prefer a potential coalition to look, the Social Liberals have laid their cards on the table.

The socially progressive and economically liberal party changed its leader last week after a poor election result, but could nevertheless play a key role in talks to form the government, given its position near the political centre.

The parties best suited to form government in the view of the Social Liberals are those who agreed on the “national compromise” political agreement from March this year.

The national compromise was agreed between four parties and the government to secure extra defence spending following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It also paved the way for the June 1st national referendum in which Danes voted to scrap the country’s EU defence opt-out.

The parties who signed the agreement were the governing Social Democrats along with the Social Liberals and fellow ‘red bloc’ party Socialist People’s Party (SF), as well as the ‘blue bloc’ Liberal (Venstre) and Conservative parties.

“I think it’s both possible and realistic. But let’s be honest and say that this is new territory for all of us,” new Social Liberal leader Martin Lidegaard said.

Lidegaard confirmed he wanted all of these parties to be government parties, as opposed to a government composed of fewer parties but with the parliamentary backing of the others.

Notably, the list of parties does not include the Moderates, a newly-formed centrist party led by former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen which ran for election on the basis of forming a central coalition.

The Social Liberal opposition to the (caretaker) government’s plan to open an asylum facility in Rwanda has been noted as a major stumbling block in talks.

READ ALSO: Could a centrist government change Danish asylum plan?

Prior to the election the Social Liberals refused to back any government that supported, or continued to look into the viability of the plan.

Lidegaard appeared to soften that stance, however, in comments reported by news wire Ritzau.

“We are going into things with an open mind. Anything is possible,” he said.

The Social Liberals earlier said they could accept a form of the plan if it was developed as a joint European project.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Danish Liberal leader wants to see Frederiksen’s ‘will to reform’ in talks over government

The leader of the Liberal (Venstre) party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, said he does not back a plan by the Moderate party to scrap the five Regional elected councils which govern Denmark’s public health services. Caretaker PM Mette Frederiksen also opposes the proposal.

Published: 7 November 2022 16:54 CET
Danish Liberal leader wants to see Frederiksen’s ‘will to reform’ in talks over government

The Moderates, led by the previous Prime Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, want to reform the regionalised system of administration under which the public health system is currently operated.

Although the party could play a key role in talks aimed at finding common ground on which to form a government, it seems it might struggle to find any support from the two biggest parties in parliament, the Liberals and Frederiksen’s Social Democrats.

READ ALSO: Danish government negotiations: Frederiksen says next stage is to ’put things in writing’

“I don’t think the solution to the challenges faced by the health system are to undertake such an administrative restructuring,” Ellemann-Jensen said on his way to talks on Monday.

During the election campaign, the Liberals pledged to spend six billion kroner on health in 2023 and 2024.

That included a plan to offer an incentive of up to 20,000 kroner to health sector staff such as nurses, midwives and social carers if they do not leave their public sector jobs.

Ellemann-Jensen said he will “listen to what the government says” on the issue.

“We are coming to test them on the will to reform that the government demonstrated during the election campaign, or that they expressed. Is there a desire to reform in Denmark?”, he asked.

The Liberals stated prior to the election that they would not enter government in partnership with the Social Democrats, their traditional parliamentary rivals.

The election resulted in a significant setback for the centre-right party, which now has 23 seats, just over half of its total of 43 prior to the election.

Nevertheless, the Liberals remain the second-largest party in parliament and de facto leader of the conservative ‘blue bloc’.

The red bloc took a single-seat majority of 90 in the election. Since then, Ellemann-Jensen has not directly ruled out his party becoming a government partner.

READ ALSO: Five things to know about the Danish election result

SHOW COMMENTS