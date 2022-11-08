Copenhagen Airport returns good result but sees dark clouds ahead

The Q3 profit represents the first time since 2019 that the airport has made a profit in the third quarter and shows that the company is emerging from a major crisis first brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Thomas Woldbye said in a statement.
“Even though energy crisis, war, inflation and the risk of Covid-19 variants is still creating uncertainty, our expectation is that the annual results will be a plus of around 125-225 million kroner,” Woldbye said in the statement.
The airport made a profit of 221 million kroner in the first nine months of this year before tax, lower than the result for Q3 alone.
“So it seems to be looking bright for air travel despite many dark clouds on the horizon. It’s going better but we are certainly not where we want to be yet,” Woldbye said.
Recent years have seen the Covid-19 pandemic in particular cause setbacks for the airport holding company.
The company – Københavns Lufthavne – made a loss of 1.5 billion kroner through 2020 and 2021 and borrowed 2.2 billion kroner to continue operations and make necessary investments, it said.
