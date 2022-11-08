Read news from:
Copenhagen Airport returns good result but sees dark clouds ahead

Increasing travel activity gave Copenhagen Airport a pre-tax profit of 234 million kroner in the third quarter of 2022.11.08

An aircraft landing at Copenhagen Airport in 2019. Photo: Ida Guldbæk Arentsen/Ritzau Scanpix

The Q3 profit represents the first time since 2019 that the airport has made a profit in the third quarter and shows that the company is emerging from a major crisis first brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Thomas Woldbye said in a statement.

“Even though energy crisis, war, inflation and the risk of Covid-19 variants is still creating uncertainty, our expectation is that the annual results will be a plus of around 125-225 million kroner,” Woldbye said in the statement.

The airport made a profit of 221 million kroner in the first nine months of this year before tax, lower than the result for Q3 alone.

“So it seems to be looking bright for air travel despite many dark clouds on the horizon. It’s going better but we are certainly not where we want to be yet,” Woldbye said.

Recent years have seen the Covid-19 pandemic in particular cause setbacks for the airport holding company.

The company – Københavns Lufthavne – made a loss of 1.5 billion kroner through 2020 and 2021 and borrowed 2.2 billion kroner to continue operations and make necessary investments, it said.

TRAVEL NEWS

Foreigners officially resident in Denmark not covered by new EES passport rules, Commission confirms

The European Commission has clarified that foreigners living in Denmark are not covered by EES - the far-reaching changes to passport control rules due to come into effect next year.

The EU’s new entry and exit system (EES) is due to come into effect in May 2023, followed by the new ETIAS system in November, and between them they will have a major effect on travel in and out of the EU and Schengen zone.

EES means automated passport scans at EU external borders, which will increase security and tighten up controls of the 90-day rule – you can find a full explanation of how they work HERE.

But the system is aimed at tourists and those making short visits to Denmark (and other Schengen countries) – not non-EU citizens who reside in Denmark. There have, however, been questions around how those groups would use the new system.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What the EU’s new EES system means for travel to Denmark

The European Commission has now confirmed that EES does not apply for non-EU citizens who are living in Denmark, telling us: “Non-EU nationals holders of residence permits are not in the scope of the Entry/Exit System and ETIAS. More about exceptions can be found on the website.

“When crossing the borders, holders of EU residence permits should be able to present to the border authorities their valid travel documents and residence permits.”

What this means in practice is that (non-EU national) foreigners living in Denmark cannot use new automated passport gates that will be introduced with EES in May 2023.

The reason for this is that the automated passport gates only give the option to show a passport – it is not possible to also show a residency card.

Currently, Copenhagen Airport has an automated gate at the “C” wing finger of its terminal, which can bee used by EU, EEA and Swiss nationals. Billund airport does not use automated gates at its passport control.

The automated system also counts how long people have stayed in Denmark or the EU, and whether they have exceeded their 90 day limit – since residents are naturally exempt from the 90-day rule, they need to avoid the 90-day ‘clock’ beginning when they enter the EU.

A Commission spokesman said: “EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals travelling for a short stay, each time they cross the external borders of European countries using the system (exemptions apply, see FAQ section).

“This concerns travellers who require a short-stay visa and those who do not need a visa. Refusals of entry are also recorded in the system. Non-EU citizens residing in the EU are not in the scope of the EES and will not be subject to pre-enrollment of data in the EES via self-service systems. The use of automation remains under the responsibility of the Member States and its availability in border crossing points is not mandatory.”

