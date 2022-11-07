Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Negotiations to form government tackle healthcare

‘Caretaker’ prime minister Mette Frederiksen and representatives from eleven parties will return to the negotiation table Monday at 9:30am in the hopes of hashing out a healthcare policy for the new government.

Only the Denmark Democrats, a right wing party founded by Inger Støjberg, have withdrawn from the discussions.

Even after the red bloc took home a hard-won majority in parliament, Frederiksen says she remains committed to forming a broad, centrist government.

The healthcare negotiations are expected to be relatively harmonious as parties agree in broad strokes as to what needs to be done, political analysts say.

READ MORE: Could a centrist government change Danish asylum plan?

Municipality employees work from home due to heating, electricity cost

Government workers in several municipalities — including Næstved and Fanø — have been asked to work from home on Fridays to save on steep heating and electricity bills for the office, broadcaster DR reports.

While some employees are pleased with the decision, others see it as kicking the cost for heating and electricity to their personal household.

“Some calculations have been made that show it can cost each employee six to eight kroner in a morning in electricity and heating,” Gitte Jørgensen, a representative for Næstved Municipality employees, told DR.

READ MORE: ‘Semi off-grid’: Readers’ tips for coping with expensive energy bills in Denmark

Donations solicited: bleak holiday season ahead for many Danes

With energy prices and rampant inflation pushing the cost of living ever higher, more Danish families are turning to aide groups including the Salvation Army and Mødrehjælpen for ‘Christmas help.’

The Salvation Army received 2,600 applications on the first day the programme was opened, a “significant increase,” the organisation told DR.

Both the Salvation Army and Mødrehjælpen have bumped the amount of Christmas aide by 10 percent this year to keep pace with inflation.

“We are gambling with our budget,” said the Salvation Army’s Lars Lydholm. “There are both more applicants and we have to say yes to more than we usually do.”