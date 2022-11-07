For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Continuing negotiations to form a new government, municipalities sending workers home, and increased need for 'Christmas help' are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 7 November 2022 08:30 CET
Party leaders, like the Social Liberals seen here arriving at Marienborg on Friday, will return to the negotiating table today with the hopes of forming a new government. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix)
