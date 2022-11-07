Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Continuing negotiations to form a new government, municipalities sending workers home, and increased need for 'Christmas help' are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 7 November 2022 08:30 CET
Party leaders, like the Social Liberals seen here arriving at Marienborg on Friday, will return to the negotiating table today with the hopes of forming a new government. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix)

Negotiations to form government tackle healthcare 

‘Caretaker’ prime minister Mette Frederiksen and representatives from eleven parties will return to the negotiation table Monday at 9:30am in the hopes of hashing out a healthcare policy for the new government. 

Only the Denmark Democrats, a right wing party founded by Inger Støjberg, have withdrawn from the discussions. 

Even after the red bloc took home a hard-won majority in parliament, Frederiksen says she remains committed to forming a broad, centrist government. 

The healthcare negotiations are expected to be relatively harmonious as parties agree in broad strokes as to what needs to be done, political analysts say. 

READ MORE: Could a centrist government change Danish asylum plan? 

Municipality employees work from home due to heating, electricity cost 

Government workers in several municipalities — including Næstved and Fanø — have been asked to work from home on Fridays to save on steep heating and electricity bills for the office, broadcaster DR reports

While some employees are pleased with the decision, others see it as kicking the cost for heating and electricity to their personal household. 

“Some calculations have been made that show it can cost each employee six to eight kroner in a morning in electricity and heating,” Gitte Jørgensen, a representative for Næstved Municipality employees, told DR. 

READ MORE: ‘Semi off-grid’: Readers’ tips for coping with expensive energy bills in Denmark 

Donations solicited: bleak holiday season ahead for many Danes

With energy prices and rampant inflation pushing the cost of living ever higher, more Danish families are turning to aide groups including the Salvation Army and Mødrehjælpen for ‘Christmas help.’ 

The Salvation Army received 2,600 applications on the first day the programme was opened, a “significant increase,”  the organisation told DR. 

Both the Salvation Army and Mødrehjælpen have bumped the amount of Christmas aide by 10 percent this year to keep pace with inflation. 

“We are gambling with our budget,” said the Salvation Army’s Lars Lydholm. “There are both more applicants and we have to say yes to more than we usually do.” 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

The hackers that stopped every train in Denmark, criminal investigations at an elite boarding school, and Maersk's plans to reduce emissions are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 4 November 2022 08:25 CET
Hackers shut down every train in Denmark last Saturday 

Initial statements from DSB, the Danish state railway company, said widespread outages of train service in Denmark on October 29th showed no evidence of hacking. They’ve now changed their tune. 

On Thursday, DSB announced “criminal hackers” had accessed an area of their software limited to testing — and since it was unclear whether the hackers had made it outside the test environment into the general system, security protocols triggered a shutdown. 

Normally, such a shutdown shouldn’t affect train activity — everything necessary to run the trains is supposed to be accessible while the system is under a security lockdown. But an “error in the software” meant these backup systems were not in place. 

This isn’t the first widespread closure Denmark has seen this year due to hacking activity. In August, all 176 of Denmark’s 7-Eleven convenience stores were held hostage by a ransomeware attack, in which hackers demanded money to return control of the system. 

READ MORE: Danish 7-Eleven stores back on grid after ransomware attack

Police investigate 14 potential crimes at Herlufsholm 

Authorities say they’re processing fourteen cases in which criminal charges could be brought related to the elite boarding school Herlufsholm, which was rocked by a TV2 documentary detailing a culture of unmitigated bullying and issues with sexual assault. 

The police haven’t revealed whether the cases regard incidents between school employees and students or between fellow students. 

In addition to the fourteen recent cases, police are also investigating a report directly from Herlufsholm School about an incident 30 years ago. While the statute of limitations for most crimes would have expired, crimes against minors including rape do not have a statute of limitations. 

READ ALSO: Danish royal children withdrawn from controversial boarding school 

Maersk invests big in Spanish renewable energy 

Two new ‘green fuel’ plants in Spain will help Maersk go carbon neutral by 2040, the company hopes. 

The plants — one in Galicia, in Spain’s northwest, and the other in Anadalusia in the south — will generate “green methanol,” a fuel produced using resources such as biomass and solar energy. 

The project, backed by corporate partners and European Union money, will bring 10 billion euros and an expected 85,000 jobs to Spain. 

Maersk’s shipping activities account for 0.1 percent of the world’s total CO2 emissions. 

Martin Lidegaard elected new leader of Social Liberals 

After Sofie Carsten Nielsen resigned as head of the Social Liberals (Radikale) due to their poor election performance, a unanimous party election hands the reins to Martin Lidegaard as leader and Samira Nawa as vice-chair. (Lidegaard did run unopposed, to be fair.) 

“I have a different style than my predecessor,” Lidegaard said at a press conference Thursday night at Christiansborg. “But the political content and our heart’s blood are the same.” 

READ MORE: Leader of Denmark’s Social Liberals resigns after election defeat 

