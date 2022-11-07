Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Danish Liberal leader wants to see Frederiksen’s ‘will to reform’ in talks over government

The leader of the Liberal (Venstre) party, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, said he does not back a plan by the Moderate party to scrap the five Regional elected councils which govern Denmark’s public health services. Caretaker PM Mette Frederiksen also opposes the proposal.

Published: 7 November 2022 16:54 CET
Danish Liberal leader wants to see Frederiksen’s ‘will to reform’ in talks over government
Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen arrives for talks aimed at forming a new government. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The Moderates, led by the previous Prime Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, want to reform the regionalised system of administration under which the public health system is currently operated.

Although the party could play a key role in talks aimed at finding common ground on which to form a government, it seems it might struggle to find any support from the two biggest parties in parliament, the Liberals and Frederiksen’s Social Democrats.

READ ALSO: Danish government negotiations: Frederiksen says next stage is to ’put things in writing’

“I don’t think the solution to the challenges faced by the health system are to undertake such an administrative restructuring,” Ellemann-Jensen said on his way to talks on Monday.

During the election campaign, the Liberals pledged to spend six billion kroner on health in 2023 and 2024.

That included a plan to offer an incentive of up to 20,000 kroner to health sector staff such as nurses, midwives and social carers if they do not leave their public sector jobs.

Ellemann-Jensen said he will “listen to what the government says” on the issue.

“We are coming to test them on the will to reform that the government demonstrated during the election campaign, or that they expressed. Is there a desire to reform in Denmark?”, he asked.

The Liberals stated prior to the election that they would not enter government in partnership with the Social Democrats, their traditional parliamentary rivals.

The election resulted in a significant setback for the centre-right party, which now has 23 seats, just over half of its total of 43 prior to the election.

Nevertheless, the Liberals remain the second-largest party in parliament and de facto leader of the conservative ‘blue bloc’.

The red bloc took a single-seat majority of 90 in the election. Since then, Ellemann-Jensen has not directly ruled out his party becoming a government partner.

READ ALSO: Five things to know about the Danish election result

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Danish government negotiations: Frederiksen says next stage is to ’put things in writing’

Initial talks between political parties following last week’s election are set to move forward to a more advanced stage, caretaker prime minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.

Published: 7 November 2022 14:42 CET
Danish government negotiations: Frederiksen says next stage is to ’put things in writing’

Talks between Frederiksen’s Social Democrats and 10 of the 11 other parties elected to parliament last week continue on Monday at the PM’s official residence Marienborg.

“We’re now getting underway. We had a very good day on Friday and I was actually surprised at how many parties are still at the table and have plans to constructive take part in ongoing discussions,” Frederiksen said.

“Negotiations will now begin and after today and tomorrow we will begin to write things down. That also means that the civil service is now involved. Things are now being put in writing,” she said.

Frederiksen promised during the election campaign to attempt to form a coalition government across the political centre. Two other parties, the Social Liberals and Moderates, have similar aims.

The acting PM was nominated to lead talks to form a government after her party gained the largest vote share and the ‘red bloc’ of left wing parties took a slim majority in the election.

READ ALSO: Could a centrist government change Danish asylum plan?

The theme of Monday’s talks will be healthcare, with common platforms to be committed to writing, said Frederiksen.

Party representatives will attend the latest round of talks in turn.

“We are zooming in on health politics. That means we will open the discussion that is needed in relation to the winter that is about to start and the current and acute challenges,” she said.

“We will also open a longer-term discussion of Danish health politics,” she said.

Only one party – the Denmark Democrats, a national conservative party led by Inger Støjberg – has so far withdrawn from the negotiations altogether.

SHOW COMMENTS