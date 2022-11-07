Danish government negotiations: Frederiksen says next stage is to ’put things in writing’

Talks between Frederiksen’s Social Democrats and 10 of the 11 other parties elected to parliament last week continue on Monday at the PM’s official residence Marienborg.

“We’re now getting underway. We had a very good day on Friday and I was actually surprised at how many parties are still at the table and have plans to constructive take part in ongoing discussions,” Frederiksen said.

“Negotiations will now begin and after today and tomorrow we will begin to write things down. That also means that the civil service is now involved. Things are now being put in writing,” she said.

Frederiksen promised during the election campaign to attempt to form a coalition government across the political centre. Two other parties, the Social Liberals and Moderates, have similar aims.

The acting PM was nominated to lead talks to form a government after her party gained the largest vote share and the ‘red bloc’ of left wing parties took a slim majority in the election.

The theme of Monday’s talks will be healthcare, with common platforms to be committed to writing, said Frederiksen.

Party representatives will attend the latest round of talks in turn.

“We are zooming in on health politics. That means we will open the discussion that is needed in relation to the winter that is about to start and the current and acute challenges,” she said.

“We will also open a longer-term discussion of Danish health politics,” she said.

Only one party – the Denmark Democrats, a national conservative party led by Inger Støjberg – has so far withdrawn from the negotiations altogether.