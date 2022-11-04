Read news from:
Danish police gather hundreds of witness accounts in Field’s investigation

An unusually large volume of witness accounts and other material will be drawn upon during ongoing investigations into the lethal armed attack at Copenhagen shopping mall Field’s in July this year.

Published: 4 November 2022 10:56 CET
Police officers at the Field's shopping mall in Copenhagen following its reopening on July 11th. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

A long list of witness testimonies, along with texts and weapons discoveries are among evidence to be scrutinised by police, it emerged during a hearing to extend the detention of the suspect on Thursday.

The suspect was remanded in police custody for a further four weeks following the hearing at Copenhagen City Court.

Three people were killed and several wounded when a suspected 22-year-old shooter attacked the Field’s shopping mall at Ørestad on the outskirts of Copenhagen on July 3rd.

The victims included a young man and woman, both aged 17, and a 46-year-old Russian national with Danish residency. Four people were critically injured but survived and a further three suffered bullet wounds. 20 people were injured while fleeing the area.

The man has been detained at a secure psychiatric unit and will now remain there until at least December 1st.

Unlike earlier hearings, Thursday’s proceedings did not take place behind closed doors, allowing some information about the police investigation to be released to the public.

The 22-year-old suspect was present at the hearing.

Police prosecutor Søren Harbo said that 254 witness statements had so far been gathered. Four additional witnesses, including a child, are still due to provide accounts to investigators.

During searches of the suspect’s home, a number of texts have been found which could indicate that the shooting was planned. These include tactical manuals related to carrying out shootings, news wire Ritzau reports.

The man had also bought ammunition and magazines prior to the attack. They were discovered on his person when he was arrested.

A pistol was meanwhile discovered in one of the toilets at Field’s’ cinema, where the shooting attack started according to the prosecution authority. Police tests found the pistol to be defective and not loaded.

Police have now pieced together a reconstruction of the events after four months of investigation of the mass shooting, an extremely rare occurrence in Denmark which resulted in national shock.

The prosecution will review a police video sequencing the events and witness material as part of its ongoing work with the case, Harbo said.

“It is very comprehensive because many places in Field’s have been investigated,” he said.

Defence lawyer Luise Høj said “the whole case will revolve around [the suspect’s] mental state at the moment the crime was committed”.

The suspect has, according to both prosecution and defence, recognised the factual circumstances of the attack.

He denies charges citing paragraph 16 of Denmark’s criminal law, which is related to a lack of culpability based on mental illness.

FOOD & DRINK

Danish police station spends 56,000 kroner on hotdogs

Danish police departments have spent surprisingly large portions of their budget on sausages and bread, according to a newspaper report in the Nordic country.

Published: 28 October 2022 11:23 CEST
Danish police station spends 56,000 kroner on hotdogs

The hotdog with rødpølse (“red sausage”), remoulade relish, pickled cucumber and dried fried onions is a Danish classic and arguably the Scandinavian country’s signature street food.

Although the number of pølsevogne (sausage wagons) in Denmark is declining, they appear to be as popular as ever among the country’s law enforcement.

Records requests by newspaper Jyllands-Posten have revealed some eye-popping expenses for ‘opening parties’ for new local police stations or nærpolitistationer

The newspaper found that the Central and West Zealand Police forked over more than 88,000 kroner for a community party to celebrate the opening of a station in Asnæs — a town with a population of 4,158 in 2022, according to Statistics Denmark. 

From that impressive budget, 56,187 went to the rental of a hotdog van.

The amount covered around 2,000 sausages and hotdogs at 28 kroner a pop, Jørgen Bergen Skov, director of Central and West Zealand police, told Jyllands-Posten in a written comment.

The purpose of the event was to make the local community aware of the new police presence in Asnæs, he said.

Meanwhile, North Jutland police spent a combined 64,966 kroner on opening parties in Aars and Brønderslev. This included 12,515 kroner spent on “sweets and lollipops” for both events and 23,686 kroner on a hotdog truck for the Brønderslev event.

“I am surprised that so much money can be spent on the opening of a local police station when you know how tight the economy is in police districts, where every krone must be accounted for,” Heino Kegel, chairman of the Politiforbundet police union, told Jyllands-Posten with regard to Asnæs’s high tab. 

The reported amount seems to be an outlier compared to other police districts, he also said.

A total of 20 new local police stations have been opened across Denmark, with opening events costing over 10,000 in several cases, the newspaper writes. The new stations were provided for in a 2020 political agreement.

