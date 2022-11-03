For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Covid boosters for all this month, a record number of women in Parliament, and the prospect of NATO nukes in Finland are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 3 November 2022 08:41 CET
Bivalent boosters for Covid-19, including the Pfizer vaccine shown in this file photo, will be available to everyone in Denmark starting November 15th. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo
