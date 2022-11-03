Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Covid boosters in Denmark: everyone is eligible from November 15th

In two weeks, everyone in Denmark will be eligible for a second booster — but those of us outside risk groups will have to pay for it.

Denmark will offer bivalent Moderna and Pfizer vaccines (that is, the newer vaccines targeting omicron variants) for sale to vendors including general practitioners and pharmacies. While the State Serum Institute will sell the doses to vendors at cost, it’s up to vendors how much they’ll charge patients for the jab.

The first doses will arrive to vendors November 14th ahead of a November 15th start date.

Record percentage of women in Danish Parliament

With seats in Danish parliament (Folketing) assigned and personal votes tallied, there will be a record number of women in Christiansborg.

Seventy nine of the newly elected members of parliament are women — at 44 percent of the total seats, that’s the highest proportion ever recorded, according to newswire Ritzau.

Of the 1,014 candidates in the general election, just 389 were women.

Mette Frederiksen received the most personal votes of any candidate, with 60,837 ballots in her favor.

Finland won’t rule out NATO nukes, bases

As part of its bid to join NATO, Finland leaves open the possibility of hosting NATO nuclear weapons and permanent bases within its territory.

“I consider it very important that we do not impose such preconditions or limit our room to manoeuvre,” Finnish PM Sanna Marin told Finnish television. Finland’s border with Russia spans more than 1,300 kilometers, and analysts suspect Russia will view the move as an escalation by NATO, Ritzau reports.

Denmark has forbidden nuclear weapons on its territory since 1957.

Just 500 votes: slim margin sealed red bloc victory

In an election where every seat in parliament counts, just 500 votes made the difference for the Social Democrats and the red bloc in the North Zealand constituency (storkreds).