Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Who Frederiksen will court as 'royal inquisitor,' the biggest losers of Danish election night, and next steps for a new government are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 2 November 2022 08:15 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Mette Frederiksen is in a "fantastically strong" position going into negotiations to form a new government, according to Alting's political commentator Erik Holstein.

Frederiksen’s red bloc ekes out victory 

Current prime minister Mette Frederiksen may well be future PM Mette Frederiksen as the red bloc was able to scrape together the narrowest possible majority in Parliament (Folketing) with 90 of the 179 ‘mandates,’ or seats. 

It was the North Atlantic mandates that ultimately pushed the red bloc over the edge — one of the Faroe Islands’ two seats and both of Greenland’s.  
READ MORE: Denmark’s red bloc takes knife-edge victory 

Biggest losers of Danish election night 

Former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen is having a different Wednesday than pollsters predicted. As leader of the centrist Moderates, which he founded only last year, Rasmussen was expected to wake up a kingmaker — the latest polls had suggested neither bloc would be able to reach a majority without the support of Rasmussen and the Moderates.

With the red bloc’s 90 seats, Rasmussen is left empty handed. (Somewhat awkwardly, he’s still written up as the “breakout king” (Udbryderkongen) on Politiken’s cover and “the battering man” (smadremanden) on Ekstra Bladet’s  this morning.) 

The Liberal party (Venstre) lost a staggering 20 mandates, nearly halving their representation in parliament to just 23 seats.

Two parties — the Independent Greens and the Christian Democrats — failed to reach the required 2 percent of the overall popular vote to sit in Parliament, so the 50,265 votes cast for them were discarded. 

READ MORE: Denmark’s former PM Rasmussen loses out on ‘kingmaker’ position 

What happens next?  

At 11 am, PM Frederiksen will meet with Queen Margrethe to formally tender the current government’s resignation and recommend a “queen’s round.” 

Each party head must pay a visit to the queen at Amalienborg to ceremonially tell the queen their pick for the ‘queen’s investigator’ to form a new government. That title, though not necessarily PM, will almost certainly go to Frederiksen.  

Frederiksen has reiterated her desire for a broad centrist government, suggesting she’ll be courting blue bloc parties in the coming days. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

General elections, whether you can 'freeze' your household electricity bill, and crumbling support for the Rwanda asylum centre plan are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 1 November 2022 08:14 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Denmark elects: polls open 8am-8pm 

It’s a grey election day in Denmark on Tuesday — but according to the Danish Meteorological Institute, it won’t rain on the proverbial election parade. If you’re eligible to vote in this election (only Danish citizens are for general elections), be sure to make it to the station indicated on your poll card before closing time at 8pm. 

This round promises to be a nail-biter, with the latest polls suggesting neither the Red nor the Blue bloc can reach a majority in Parliament without the support of the new Moderate party, founded last year by former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. 

We’ll be covering the election closely today, including a live blog of exit polls and results as they come in this evening, so keep an eye on our website for all the latest developments.

READ MORE ELECTION COVERAGE

You can now postpone household electricity bills 

The European Commission has officially given the green light to a scheme allowing businesses and private citizens to defer excess electricity bills, according to a press release from the Danish Ministry of Trade and Industry. 

Effective November 1st, households can choose to “freeze” their bill at the price they paid for the same amount of electricity in the fourth quarter of last year. The difference in price will need to be paid back to the utility over subsequent years. 

A similar scheme for postponing district heating bills is set to begin January 1st. 

READ MORE: How much will Danish energy bills go up this winter? 

Liberals withdraw support from Rwanda asylum center plan 

Liberal party immigration spokesperson Mads Fuglede  believes the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is a “mirage” that “will probably never happen,” he told newspaper Jyllands-Posten. 

This reversal in policy from the Liberal party, which has historically supported the Rwanda asylum centre plan, comes on the heels of a Jyllands-Posten investigation that revealed internal government documents expressing grave concerns about the safety of refugees in Rwanda. 

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the Moderates, believes international blowback for a centre in Rwanda would be serious, he said in a TV2 debate. 

Representatives for left wing parties the Social Liberals and the Red-Green Alliance say they can’t support a government that moves forward with the project, while the Independent Greens say they wouldn’t back a prime minister that implements it.

READ MORE: From August: Danish government to open office in Rwanda as asylum plan progresses

What changes in Denmark in November 

Check out our roundup of the most important changes to life in Denmark in the coming month — from the formation of a new government to the MitID transition. 

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in November 2022?

SHOW COMMENTS