Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Frederiksen’s red bloc ekes out victory

Current prime minister Mette Frederiksen may well be future PM Mette Frederiksen as the red bloc was able to scrape together the narrowest possible majority in Parliament (Folketing) with 90 of the 179 ‘mandates,’ or seats.

It was the North Atlantic mandates that ultimately pushed the red bloc over the edge — one of the Faroe Islands’ two seats and both of Greenland’s.

Biggest losers of Danish election night

Former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen is having a different Wednesday than pollsters predicted. As leader of the centrist Moderates, which he founded only last year, Rasmussen was expected to wake up a kingmaker — the latest polls had suggested neither bloc would be able to reach a majority without the support of Rasmussen and the Moderates.

With the red bloc’s 90 seats, Rasmussen is left empty handed. (Somewhat awkwardly, he’s still written up as the “breakout king” (Udbryderkongen) on Politiken’s cover and “the battering man” (smadremanden) on Ekstra Bladet’s this morning.)

The Liberal party (Venstre) lost a staggering 20 mandates, nearly halving their representation in parliament to just 23 seats.

Two parties — the Independent Greens and the Christian Democrats — failed to reach the required 2 percent of the overall popular vote to sit in Parliament, so the 50,265 votes cast for them were discarded.

What happens next?

At 11 am, PM Frederiksen will meet with Queen Margrethe to formally tender the current government’s resignation and recommend a “queen’s round.”

Each party head must pay a visit to the queen at Amalienborg to ceremonially tell the queen their pick for the ‘queen’s investigator’ to form a new government. That title, though not necessarily PM, will almost certainly go to Frederiksen.

Frederiksen has reiterated her desire for a broad centrist government, suggesting she’ll be courting blue bloc parties in the coming days.