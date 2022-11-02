For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Who Frederiksen will court as 'royal inquisitor,' the biggest losers of Danish election night, and next steps for a new government are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 2 November 2022 08:15 CET
Mette Frederiksen is in a "fantastically strong" position going into negotiations to form a new government, according to Alting's political commentator Erik Holstein.
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
General elections, whether you can 'freeze' your household electricity bill, and crumbling support for the Rwanda asylum centre plan are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 1 November 2022 08:14 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments