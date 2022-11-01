For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
General elections, whether you can 'freeze' your household electricity bill, and crumbling support for the Rwanda asylum centre plan are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 1 November 2022 08:14 CET
Danish citizens go to the polls for a tight general election on Tuesday. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
The arrival of autumn weather, warnings of poor conditions for Denmark's asylum center in Rwanda, and further trouble for the MitID rollout are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 31 October 2022 08:11 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments