Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

General elections, whether you can 'freeze' your household electricity bill, and crumbling support for the Rwanda asylum centre plan are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 1 November 2022 08:14 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Danish citizens go to the polls for a tight general election on Tuesday. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark elects: polls open 8am-8pm 

It’s a grey election day in Denmark on Tuesday — but according to the Danish Meteorological Institute, it won’t rain on the proverbial election parade. If you’re eligible to vote in this election (only Danish citizens are for general elections), be sure to make it to the station indicated on your poll card before closing time at 8pm. 

This round promises to be a nail-biter, with the latest polls suggesting neither the Red nor the Blue bloc can reach a majority in Parliament without the support of the new Moderate party, founded last year by former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. 

We’ll be covering the election closely today, including a live blog of exit polls and results as they come in this evening, so keep an eye on our website for all the latest developments.

You can now postpone household electricity bills 

The European Commission has officially given the green light to a scheme allowing businesses and private citizens to defer excess electricity bills, according to a press release from the Danish Ministry of Trade and Industry. 

Effective November 1st, households can choose to “freeze” their bill at the price they paid for the same amount of electricity in the fourth quarter of last year. The difference in price will need to be paid back to the utility over subsequent years. 

A similar scheme for postponing district heating bills is set to begin January 1st. 

Liberals withdraw support from Rwanda asylum center plan 

Liberal party immigration spokesperson Mads Fuglede  believes the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is a “mirage” that “will probably never happen,” he told newspaper Jyllands-Posten. 

This reversal in policy from the Liberal party, which has historically supported the Rwanda asylum centre plan, comes on the heels of a Jyllands-Posten investigation that revealed internal government documents expressing grave concerns about the safety of refugees in Rwanda. 

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the Moderates, believes international blowback for a centre in Rwanda would be serious, he said in a TV2 debate. 

Representatives for left wing parties the Social Liberals and the Red-Green Alliance say they can’t support a government that moves forward with the project, while the Independent Greens say they wouldn’t back a prime minister that implements it.

What changes in Denmark in November 

Check out our roundup of the most important changes to life in Denmark in the coming month — from the formation of a new government to the MitID transition. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

The arrival of autumn weather, warnings of poor conditions for Denmark's asylum center in Rwanda, and further trouble for the MitID rollout are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 31 October 2022 08:11 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Slik eller ballade? Glædelig Halloween! 

Though Fastelavn is Denmark’s traditional fancy dress day, Halloween has grown in popularity over the last generation and there’s a chance some little spøgelser (ghosts) and superhelte (superheroes) could come knocking tonight. 

In Denmark, they’ll offer you a slightly different ultimatum—slik eller balade (candy or trouble!). 

Autumn weather returns 

Copenhagen starts the day with an appropriately spooky fog cover, and the Danish Meteorological Institute says autumn weather returns (or perhaps starts?) in earnest this week. 

Temperatures will fall steadily and according to DMI meteorologist Lars Henriksen, it’s likely time to break out your rain gear. 

Election day on Tuesday will see clouds and showers. 

Internal documents: government warned of bad conditions in Rwanda for Danish asylum center

Newspaper Jyllands-Posten has obtained internal government documents that counter politicians’ rosy assessments of Rwanda as a country that “leads by example” in Central Africa, as minister for development cooperation Flemming Møller Mortensen has said.

Lat year, the government announced plans for a Danish ‘reception center’ for refugees in Rwanda. An initial analysis produced by the Danish government in June 2021 shows grave concerns from agency staffers. 

“There are reports of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of detainees in the custody of the authorities,” the Ministry of Immigration and Integration wrote. “There are no reports that the government has initiated investigations into these matters.” 

The document also cites arbitrary arrests of members of the political oppositions in Rwanda and discrimination against minorities, including LGBTQ+ people.

Presented with Jyllands-Posten’s findings, minister for immigration and integration Kaare Dybvad Bek told the newspaper he “didn’t have time” for an interview. 

More MitID chaos: code readers on backorder 

As of Tuesday, you’ll only be able to use MitID to access secure services like online banking. Last week, we learned that as many as half a million Danish users who haven’t successfully made the switch from NemID will be unable to access their accounts — but according to a report by newspaper Politiken, some Danes who did sign up for MitID still won’t be able to use it. 

Danes who can’t use the MitID smartphone app — among them the “elderly, visually impaired and digitally challenged citizens,” according to newswire Ritzau — rely on small handheld code readers to generate the and speak aloud one-time security codes for their account. Those are on backorder, Politiken has found, leaving an undetermined number of users in a lurch. 

The agency for Danish Agency for Digital Government has not provided a timeline for resolution of the backorder, citing supplier issues. 

