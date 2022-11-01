Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Denmark elects: polls open 8am-8pm

It’s a grey election day in Denmark on Tuesday — but according to the Danish Meteorological Institute, it won’t rain on the proverbial election parade. If you’re eligible to vote in this election (only Danish citizens are for general elections), be sure to make it to the station indicated on your poll card before closing time at 8pm.

This round promises to be a nail-biter, with the latest polls suggesting neither the Red nor the Blue bloc can reach a majority in Parliament without the support of the new Moderate party, founded last year by former prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

We’ll be covering the election closely today, including a live blog of exit polls and results as they come in this evening, so keep an eye on our website for all the latest developments.

You can now postpone household electricity bills

The European Commission has officially given the green light to a scheme allowing businesses and private citizens to defer excess electricity bills, according to a press release from the Danish Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Effective November 1st, households can choose to “freeze” their bill at the price they paid for the same amount of electricity in the fourth quarter of last year. The difference in price will need to be paid back to the utility over subsequent years.

A similar scheme for postponing district heating bills is set to begin January 1st.

Liberals withdraw support from Rwanda asylum center plan

Liberal party immigration spokesperson Mads Fuglede believes the government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is a “mirage” that “will probably never happen,” he told newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

This reversal in policy from the Liberal party, which has historically supported the Rwanda asylum centre plan, comes on the heels of a Jyllands-Posten investigation that revealed internal government documents expressing grave concerns about the safety of refugees in Rwanda.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the Moderates, believes international blowback for a centre in Rwanda would be serious, he said in a TV2 debate.

Representatives for left wing parties the Social Liberals and the Red-Green Alliance say they can’t support a government that moves forward with the project, while the Independent Greens say they wouldn’t back a prime minister that implements it.

What changes in Denmark in November

Check out our roundup of the most important changes to life in Denmark in the coming month — from the formation of a new government to the MitID transition.

