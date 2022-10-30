For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
The arrival of autumn weather, warnings of poor conditions for Denmark's asylum center in Rwanda, and further trouble for the MitID rollout are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 31 October 2022 08:11 CET
Halloween decorations at Tivoli in 2020. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
E. coli in Greater Copenhagen drinking water, Denmark's poor defence grade from NATO, and the police station that spent 56,000 kroner on hotdogs are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 28 October 2022 07:57 CEST
