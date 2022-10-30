Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Slik eller ballade? Glædelig Halloween!

Though Fastelavn is Denmark’s traditional fancy dress day, Halloween has grown in popularity over the last generation and there’s a chance some little spøgelser (ghosts) and superhelte (superheroes) could come knocking tonight.

In Denmark, they’ll offer you a slightly different ultimatum—slik eller balade (candy or trouble!).

Autumn weather returns

Copenhagen starts the day with an appropriately spooky fog cover, and the Danish Meteorological Institute says autumn weather returns (or perhaps starts?) in earnest this week.

Temperatures will fall steadily and according to DMI meteorologist Lars Henriksen, it’s likely time to break out your rain gear.

Election day on Tuesday will see clouds and showers.

Internal documents: government warned of bad conditions in Rwanda for Danish asylum center

Newspaper Jyllands-Posten has obtained internal government documents that counter politicians’ rosy assessments of Rwanda as a country that “leads by example” in Central Africa, as minister for development cooperation Flemming Møller Mortensen has said.

Lat year, the government announced plans for a Danish ‘reception center’ for refugees in Rwanda. An initial analysis produced by the Danish government in June 2021 shows grave concerns from agency staffers.

“There are reports of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of detainees in the custody of the authorities,” the Ministry of Immigration and Integration wrote. “There are no reports that the government has initiated investigations into these matters.”

The document also cites arbitrary arrests of members of the political oppositions in Rwanda and discrimination against minorities, including LGBTQ+ people.

Presented with Jyllands-Posten’s findings, minister for immigration and integration Kaare Dybvad Bek told the newspaper he “didn’t have time” for an interview.

More MitID chaos: code readers on backorder

As of Tuesday, you’ll only be able to use MitID to access secure services like online banking. Last week, we learned that as many as half a million Danish users who haven’t successfully made the switch from NemID will be unable to access their accounts — but according to a report by newspaper Politiken, some Danes who did sign up for MitID still won’t be able to use it.

Danes who can’t use the MitID smartphone app — among them the “elderly, visually impaired and digitally challenged citizens,” according to newswire Ritzau — rely on small handheld code readers to generate the and speak aloud one-time security codes for their account. Those are on backorder, Politiken has found, leaving an undetermined number of users in a lurch.

The agency for Danish Agency for Digital Government has not provided a timeline for resolution of the backorder, citing supplier issues.

