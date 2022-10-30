Read news from:
Austria
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

The arrival of autumn weather, warnings of poor conditions for Denmark's asylum center in Rwanda, and further trouble for the MitID rollout are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 31 October 2022 08:11 CET
Halloween decorations at Tivoli in 2020. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Slik eller ballade? Glædelig Halloween! 

Though Fastelavn is Denmark’s traditional fancy dress day, Halloween has grown in popularity over the last generation and there’s a chance some little spøgelser (ghosts) and superhelte (superheroes) could come knocking tonight. 

In Denmark, they’ll offer you a slightly different ultimatum—slik eller balade (candy or trouble!). 

Autumn weather returns 

Copenhagen starts the day with an appropriately spooky fog cover, and the Danish Meteorological Institute says autumn weather returns (or perhaps starts?) in earnest this week. 

Temperatures will fall steadily and according to DMI meteorologist Lars Henriksen, it’s likely time to break out your rain gear. 

Election day on Tuesday will see clouds and showers. 

Internal documents: government warned of bad conditions in Rwanda for Danish asylum center

Newspaper Jyllands-Posten has obtained internal government documents that counter politicians’ rosy assessments of Rwanda as a country that “leads by example” in Central Africa, as minister for development cooperation Flemming Møller Mortensen has said.

Lat year, the government announced plans for a Danish ‘reception center’ for refugees in Rwanda. An initial analysis produced by the Danish government in June 2021 shows grave concerns from agency staffers. 

“There are reports of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of detainees in the custody of the authorities,” the Ministry of Immigration and Integration wrote. “There are no reports that the government has initiated investigations into these matters.” 

The document also cites arbitrary arrests of members of the political oppositions in Rwanda and discrimination against minorities, including LGBTQ+ people.

Presented with Jyllands-Posten’s findings, minister for immigration and integration Kaare Dybvad Bek told the newspaper he “didn’t have time” for an interview. 

More MitID chaos: code readers on backorder 

As of Tuesday, you’ll only be able to use MitID to access secure services like online banking. Last week, we learned that as many as half a million Danish users who haven’t successfully made the switch from NemID will be unable to access their accounts — but according to a report by newspaper Politiken, some Danes who did sign up for MitID still won’t be able to use it. 

Danes who can’t use the MitID smartphone app — among them the “elderly, visually impaired and digitally challenged citizens,” according to newswire Ritzau — rely on small handheld code readers to generate the and speak aloud one-time security codes for their account. Those are on backorder, Politiken has found, leaving an undetermined number of users in a lurch. 

The agency for Danish Agency for Digital Government has not provided a timeline for resolution of the backorder, citing supplier issues. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

E. coli in Greater Copenhagen drinking water, Denmark's poor defence grade from NATO, and the police station that spent 56,000 kroner on hotdogs are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 28 October 2022 07:57 CEST
Boil water advisory for two Danish municipalities 

City water in the Greater Copenhagen Region’s Herlev and Helsingør municipalities isn’t safe for consumption straight from the tap, authorities say, after levels of E. coli bacteria have been identified in both systems.

Water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth should be boiled vigorously for two minutes beforehand, a Thursday release said. While Helsingør municipality foresees a quick resolution, authorities in Herlev are unable to provide a timeline, newswire Ritzau reports. 

NATO gives Denmark poor marks in defence investment

NATO’s biennial review of member states has found Denmark’s defence trajectory lacking. 

As of 2023, Denmark has earmarked 1.39 percent of its GDP for defence spending. Current projections suggest the country won’t meet NATO’s quota of 2 percent GDP until 2033.

“Denmark needs to step up its defence investment if it is to succeed in implementing all NATO capability goals and meeting national defence ambitions,” NATO officials wrote in a statement. 

Police station spends 56,000 kroner on hotdog party 

Records requests by newspaper Jyllands-Posten have revealed some eye-popping expenses for ‘opening parties’ for new police stations. 

Jyllands-Posten found that the Central and West Zealand police forked over more than 88,000 kroner for a community party to celebrate the opening of a station in Asnæs — a town with a population of 4,158 in 2022, according to Statistics Denmark. 

From that impressive budget, 56,187 went to the rental of a hotdog van. (Jørgen Bergen Skov, director of Central and West Zealand police, wrote that this covered about 2,000 sausages and hotdogs at 28 kroner a pop.) 

Meanwhile, the North Jutland police spent a combined 64,966 kroner on opening parties in Aars and Brønderslev (12,515 kroner for ‘sweets and lollipops’ for both events and 23,686 kroner to a hotdog truck for Brønderslev.) 

“I am surprised that so much money can be spent on the opening of a local police station when you know how tight the economy is in a police district where every penny is spent,” says Heino Kegel, chairman of the police union,’ on Asnæs’s high tab. 

Danish National Bank nudges interest rates higher 

After a European Central Bank interest rate hike of 0.75 percent on Thursday, the Danish National Bank settled for a more modest 0.60 percent increase for a total of 1.25 percent. 

“This time they have chosen a slightly smaller interest rate increase in Denmark, because they actually want a slightly weaker kroner,” Las Olsen, chief economist at Danske Bank, told newswire Ritzau. 

This is the third rate increase in 2022, each meant to put the breaks on runaway inflation by making borrowing money more expensive and saving money more profitable. 

