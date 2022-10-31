For members
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in November 2022?
A new government, MitID needed for online banking, the extension of border controls with Sweden and Germany and Christmas light switch-ons. Here are some of the things you can expect to see in Denmark in November.
Published: 31 October 2022 13:13 CET
Christmas lights near Budolfi Cathedral in Aalborg, 2020. Christmas lights across Denmark will not be turned on all day this year, due to the energy crisis. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in October 2022?
Energy cash relief for selected students and retirees, the end of NemID moves closer and will a general election be called? Here are some of the things you can expect to see in Denmark in October.
Published: 29 September 2022 16:24 CEST
Updated: 1 October 2022 09:54 CEST
