Greater Copenhagen tap water boiling advice partially lifted

Residents in Helsingør Municipality are no longer advised to boil water, local board Helsingør Forsyning confirmed.

The other municipality affected by an advisory to boil water, Herlev, has lifted the advice in some of its jurisdiction but kept it in place in the remaining part.

Authorities in the two areas said on Thursday that water should not be consumed straight from the tap after levels of E. coli bacteria were identified in both areas.

Water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth should be boiled vigorously for two minutes beforehand, a press release said.

Normal service is yet to resume in Herlev Municipality, although the advice to boil water before using has now been lifted in some parts of the municipal area.

“Water can once again be drunk in north Herlev, but remember to rinse all faucets thoroughly before using the water,” Herlev Municipality said in a statement.

Tests run by energy and water company Hofor found the water to be clean in the northern part of the municipality, according to the statement.

The area still affected by the recommendation to boil water can be seen on a map published on Hofor’s website.

Residents in the marked area of Herlev should boil water before using as of October 31st. Image: Hofor

People in the areas where the advice still applies should continue to boil water until further notice, the municipality said in the statement.

“New samples are taken every day and we assess daily whether we can lift the recommendation, but we cannot yet say when it will be,” it said.

Those no longer affected by the advice should “strongly” run all taps and shower heads (including outdoors ones) for 10 minutes before using the water again, the statement said.

This may result in brown water due to loosening of iron in the pipes caused by heavy use in a short period. Should you experience this, continue to let the water run until it is clear and do not use the brown water, Herlev Municipality wrote.

While a partial recommendation is still in place in Herlev, it has been fully removed in Helsingør.

In a statement posted to its website, local water board Helsingør Forsyning wrote that water can be drunk again with the boiling advisory there now lifted.

“The Danish Patient Safety Authority and the water authority in Helsingør Municipality have lifted the previous recommendation to boil water which applied in most of the municipality,” the statement read.

“Customers can therefore drink the water again,” it said.

In a Facebook post, the authority confirmed that this applies for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth with the water.

The advice was lifted after “analysis of new samples taken on [Thursday] at Hellebæk waterworks and from customers did not show traces of either E. Coli or Coliform bacteria,” it said.

Residents who consumed the water prior to seeing the alerts need not be unduly concerned, the Herlev Municipality said in an earlier statement.

“There is only a small risk you will become sick if you have drunk the water. So far, only small amounts of bacteria have been found. But boil the water before you drink it from now on,” it said.

The cause of the contaminations remains unspecified.