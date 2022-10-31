Read news from:
Greater Copenhagen tap water boiling advice partially lifted

An advisory to boil tap water in two Greater Copenhagen municipalities has been removed in one area and partially lifted in the other.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:35 CET
People in two Greater Copenhagen municipalities were asked to boil tap water after contamination was detected. The advice has been partially lifted. Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash

Residents in Helsingør Municipality are no longer advised to boil water, local board Helsingør Forsyning confirmed.

The other municipality affected by an advisory to boil water, Herlev, has lifted the advice in some of its jurisdiction but kept it in place in the remaining part.

Authorities in the two areas said on Thursday that water should not be consumed straight from the tap after levels of E. coli bacteria were identified in both areas.

Water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth should be boiled vigorously for two minutes beforehand, a press release said.

Normal service is yet to resume in Herlev Municipality, although the advice to boil water before using has now been lifted in some parts of the municipal area.

“Water can once again be drunk in north Herlev, but remember to rinse all faucets thoroughly before using the water,” Herlev Municipality said in a statement.

Tests run by energy and water company Hofor found the water to be clean in the northern part of the municipality, according to the statement.

The area still affected by the recommendation to boil water can be seen on a map published on Hofor’s website.

Residents in the marked area of Herlev should boil water before using as of October 31st. Image: Hofor

People in the areas where the advice still applies should continue to boil water until further notice, the municipality said in the statement.

“New samples are taken every day and we assess daily whether we can lift the recommendation, but we cannot yet say when it will be,” it said.

Those no longer affected by the advice should “strongly” run all taps and shower heads (including outdoors ones) for 10 minutes before using the water again, the statement said.

This may result in brown water due to loosening of iron in the pipes caused by heavy use in a short period. Should you experience this, continue to let the water run until it is clear and do not use the brown water, Herlev Municipality wrote.

While a partial recommendation is still in place in Herlev, it has been fully removed in Helsingør.

In a statement posted to its website, local water board Helsingør Forsyning wrote that water can be drunk again with the boiling advisory there now lifted.

“The Danish Patient Safety Authority and the water authority in Helsingør Municipality have lifted the previous recommendation to boil water which applied in most of the municipality,” the statement read.

“Customers can therefore drink the water again,” it said.

In a Facebook post, the authority confirmed that this applies for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth with the water.

The advice was lifted after “analysis of new samples taken on [Thursday] at Hellebæk waterworks and from customers did not show traces of either E. Coli or Coliform bacteria,” it said.

Residents who consumed the water prior to seeing the alerts need not be unduly concerned, the Herlev Municipality said in an earlier statement.

“There is only a small risk you will become sick if you have drunk the water. So far, only small amounts of bacteria have been found. But boil the water before you drink it from now on,” it said.

The cause of the contaminations remains unspecified.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Social Democratic plan ‘could attract’ foreign workers to Danish health sector

Policies aimed at addressing Denmark’s social and health care labour shortage include making the country a more attractive place to work for foreign professionals, a government minister told The Local on Friday.

Published: 28 October 2022 16:10 CEST
Social Democratic plan ‘could attract’ foreign workers to Danish health sector

Attracting foreign professionals is a desired outcome of a government plan to increase wages in parts of the public sector, according to a senior minister.

The objective of the government policy is to “strengthen recruitment within our public healthcare system, where there’s a huge challenge,” Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod told The Local at a press briefing.

“We would also, in a way, allow more people to come from outside to work as nurses or doctors in our healthcare system,” he said.

“But the problem is actually that we have the problem of maintaining [the number of] nurses in the public healthcare system,” he said.

As such, policies proposed by the government are designed to attract and retain public health staff through incentives which could also apply to foreign health professionals, he said.

“What we want to do is make sure it’s attractive enough to be in the public healthcare system,” he said.

The Danish government this week announced a major spending plan aimed at addressing a major labour shortage in public sector professions including health. The government wants to implement the plan if it remains in power after next week’s election.

Presenting the plan on Wednesday, the governing Social Democrats said they will set aside up to three billion kroner for potential health sector pay increases.

While they did not specify professional groups that would benefit most from the spending, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that there are problems in the “health sector, elderly care, preschool and prison service” and that money must be diverted to areas suffering from a shortage of staff.

READ ALSO: What is in Danish government’s plan for public sector pay?

“For Denmark, it is now one of the most important challenges if we want to continue to have high quality in our healthcare system,” Kofod said.

The last six months has seen more than 15,000 available positions in the social care or SOSU sector go unfilled nationally, according to government figures recently reported by broadcaster DR.

By 2030, Denmark will be short of 16,000 staff for social care jobs, according to the national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL).

Rural municipality Lolland recently announced it had begun hiring staff from Spain, Italy and Hungary to address a local shortage of social care personnel.

Asked whether the government would like this hiring policy to be adopted more broadly, Kofod said that the incentive plan for health professionals was intended to address inequal access to healthcare between regions.

“We have about 600,000 people in Denmark today that are at risk of losing their family doctor because they live in rural areas outside the biggest cities where it’s very hard to have a family doctor because no [health personnel are] there. So we are ready to look at more incentives to put family doctors out in all parts of Denmark,” he said.

“Access to healthcare is very different. People living in the capital, for example: Their healthcare conditions are much better than the ones living in the rural areas, partly because access to healthcare is very different,” he said.

“So we have proposed a lot of ideas… including, also, recruiting from abroad,” he said.

Spending on public sector pay will be phased in from 2024 and would be subject to so-called tripartite negotiations with trade unions and employer representatives, according to the government plan.

The proposal is unusual because it appears to break with the established ‘Danish model’ for labour, whereby labour market representatives – trade unions and employers, including state employers like regional health boards – negotiate and agree on wages and other working terms through collective bargaining or overenskomster. This is normally done without political involvement.

