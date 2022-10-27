Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

E. coli in Greater Copenhagen drinking water, Denmark's poor defence grade from NATO, and the police station that spent 56,000 kroner on hotdogs are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 28 October 2022 07:57 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
It's fine for showering, but water for two Capital Region municipalities should be boiled before drinking, cooking, or brushing your teeth. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Boil water advisory for two Danish municipalities 

City water in the Greater Copenhagen Region’s Herlev and Helsingør municipalities isn’t safe for consumption straight from the tap, authorities say, after levels of E. coli bacteria have been identified in both systems.

Water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth should be boiled vigorously for two minutes beforehand, a Thursday release said. While Helsingør municipality foresees a quick resolution, authorities in Herlev are unable to provide a timeline, newswire Ritzau reports. 

NATO gives Denmark poor marks in defence investment

NATO’s biennial review of member states has found Denmark’s defence trajectory lacking. 

As of 2023, Denmark has earmarked 1.39 percent of its GDP for defence spending. Current projections suggest the country won’t meet NATO’s quota of 2 percent GDP until 2033.

“Denmark needs to step up its defence investment if it is to succeed in implementing all NATO capability goals and meeting national defence ambitions,” NATO officials wrote in a statement. 

Police station spends 56,000 kroner on hotdog party 

Records requests by newspaper Jyllands-Posten have revealed some eye-popping expenses for ‘opening parties’ for new police stations. 

Jyllands-Posten found that the Central and West Zealand police forked over more than 88,000 kroner for a community party to celebrate the opening of a station in Asnæs — a town with a population of 4,158 in 2022, according to Statistics Denmark. 

From that impressive budget, 56,187 went to the rental of a hotdog van. (Jørgen Bergen Skov, director of Central and West Zealand police, wrote that this covered about 2,000 sausages and hotdogs at 28 kroner a pop.) 

Meanwhile, the North Jutland police spent a combined 64,966 kroner on opening parties in Aars and Brønderslev (12,515 kroner for ‘sweets and lollipops’ for both events and 23,686 kroner to a hotdog truck for Brønderslev.) 

“I am surprised that so much money can be spent on the opening of a local police station when you know how tight the economy is in a police district where every penny is spent,” says Heino Kegel, chairman of the police union,’ on Asnæs’s high tab. 

Danish National Bank nudges interest rates higher 

After a European Central Bank interest rate hike of 0.75 percent on Thursday, the Danish National Bank settled for a more modest 0.60 percent increase for a total of 1.25 percent. 

“This time they have chosen a slightly smaller interest rate increase in Denmark, because they actually want a slightly weaker kroner,” Las Olsen, chief economist at Danske Bank, told newswire Ritzau. 

This is the third rate increase in 2022, each meant to put the breaks on runaway inflation by making borrowing money more expensive and saving money more profitable. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

The looming MitID deadline, a potential for harsher penalties for rape, and a major chemical cleanup delayed are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 27 October 2022 08:13 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Half a million Danes could lose access to online banking 

As of November 1st, you’ll need to use your MitID credentials to log on to online banking — but between 300,000 and 500,000 Danish users have yet to make the switch from NemID and stand to be shut out, according to newspaper Politiken. 

While NemID will still be enough to access government services like sundhed.dk, borger.dk and e-Boks, insurance and utility companies will also require MitID from November onwards. 

“There are an awful lot of citizens who have been completely left in the lurch and will have a really hard time from Tuesday,” Morten Hjelholt, an associate professor and digitization researcher at the IT University of Copenhagen, told Politiken. “When they are not on MitID, they either have no access to their own money or are left to relatives who may be able to help them. All the responsible bodies have underestimated the seriousness of this.” 

Good news for your heating bill: mild November expected 

The Danish Meteorological Institute says the current warmer-than-normal temperatures aren’t over yet, according to their latest monthly forecast. 

“A mild start to winter is in store, and the first half of November in particular promises to be milder than usual,” DMI meteorologist Tove Fast tells broadcaster DR. 

Liberal Party pushes to increase sentence for rape by a year

As it stands, convicted rapists in Denmark who knew their victim stand to see two years and six months in prison if there are no further aggravating circumstances. The Liberal Party (Venstre) on Wednesday announced a plan to increase this standard punishment by a year. 

“There is still too great a difference between crime and punishment, and we want to try to remedy that,” Liberal legal spokesman Preben Bang Henriksen told broadcaster DR. 

Rapists in Denmark who didn’t know their victim receive a standard three and a half year sentence, while further aggravating circumstances can raise the jail time to eight years. The Liberal party also proposes adding another year for rapes committed by several people or shared on social media. 

Major pollutant cleanup paused for lack of funds 

About 100 tonnes of chemical contaminants, including seven tonnes of mercury, are still in the ground in Denmark due to inflation and skyrocketing energy prices. 

The Høfde 42 chemical depot in Central Jutland was the site of industrial and governmental dumping throughout the 1950s and 60s. The cleanup, for which 375 million kroner had been set aside, will now cost an estimated 600 million kroner. 

The regional government of Central Jutland issued an urgent appeal to Parliament and the future environment minister for extra funds. 

“We’re really sorry that the process of tackling the country’s biggest and probably most complex pollution has now stalled,” wrote Anders Kühnau, chairman of the regional council, in a press release. “The companies are there and they have the technology to do the job, but now we just don’t have enough money.” 

