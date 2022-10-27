For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
E. coli in Greater Copenhagen drinking water, Denmark's poor defence grade from NATO, and the police station that spent 56,000 kroner on hotdogs are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 28 October 2022 07:57 CEST
It's fine for showering, but water for two Capital Region municipalities should be boiled before drinking, cooking, or brushing your teeth. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
The looming MitID deadline, a potential for harsher penalties for rape, and a major chemical cleanup delayed are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 27 October 2022 08:13 CEST
