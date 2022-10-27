Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Boil water advisory for two Danish municipalities

City water in the Greater Copenhagen Region’s Herlev and Helsingør municipalities isn’t safe for consumption straight from the tap, authorities say, after levels of E. coli bacteria have been identified in both systems.

Water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth should be boiled vigorously for two minutes beforehand, a Thursday release said. While Helsingør municipality foresees a quick resolution, authorities in Herlev are unable to provide a timeline, newswire Ritzau reports.

NATO gives Denmark poor marks in defence investment

NATO’s biennial review of member states has found Denmark’s defence trajectory lacking.

As of 2023, Denmark has earmarked 1.39 percent of its GDP for defence spending. Current projections suggest the country won’t meet NATO’s quota of 2 percent GDP until 2033.

“Denmark needs to step up its defence investment if it is to succeed in implementing all NATO capability goals and meeting national defence ambitions,” NATO officials wrote in a statement.

Police station spends 56,000 kroner on hotdog party

Records requests by newspaper Jyllands-Posten have revealed some eye-popping expenses for ‘opening parties’ for new police stations.

Jyllands-Posten found that the Central and West Zealand police forked over more than 88,000 kroner for a community party to celebrate the opening of a station in Asnæs — a town with a population of 4,158 in 2022, according to Statistics Denmark.

From that impressive budget, 56,187 went to the rental of a hotdog van. (Jørgen Bergen Skov, director of Central and West Zealand police, wrote that this covered about 2,000 sausages and hotdogs at 28 kroner a pop.)

Meanwhile, the North Jutland police spent a combined 64,966 kroner on opening parties in Aars and Brønderslev (12,515 kroner for ‘sweets and lollipops’ for both events and 23,686 kroner to a hotdog truck for Brønderslev.)

“I am surprised that so much money can be spent on the opening of a local police station when you know how tight the economy is in a police district where every penny is spent,” says Heino Kegel, chairman of the police union,’ on Asnæs’s high tab.

Danish National Bank nudges interest rates higher

After a European Central Bank interest rate hike of 0.75 percent on Thursday, the Danish National Bank settled for a more modest 0.60 percent increase for a total of 1.25 percent.

“This time they have chosen a slightly smaller interest rate increase in Denmark, because they actually want a slightly weaker kroner,” Las Olsen, chief economist at Danske Bank, told newswire Ritzau.

This is the third rate increase in 2022, each meant to put the breaks on runaway inflation by making borrowing money more expensive and saving money more profitable.