Swedish prosecutors to conduct ‘complementary’ Nord Stream probe

Swedish prosecutors said on Friday that they would conduct a new complementary crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream leaks, after the navy and the pipeline owner also began surveys this week.

Published: 28 October 2022 12:57 CEST
Pipes at the industrial plant of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, in August 2022. Sweden will no longer take part in a joint investigations of the Nord Stream pipeline links, according to reports in Germany on Friday. Photo: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

“I have decided to together with the Security Service (Sapo) conduct a number of complementary inspections of the crime scene,” public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement (see here and here).

The Swedish armed forces have decided to assist the investigation following a request, Ljungqvist added, without giving any details as to what they were looking for.

Four leaks emerged on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September with seismic institutes reporting they had recorded two underwater explosions prior to the leaks appearing.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in Sweden’s.

In early October, the Swedish prosecution authority announced that they had collected “pieces of evidence” during an underwater inspection of the leaks in the Swedish economic zone, which had backed up suspicions of sabotage.

The new inspection comes as Sweden’s navy and the owner of the pipeline Nord Stream AG both announced earlier this week that they were conducting their own inspections of the burst pipelines.

Jimmie Adamsson, head of communications for the Swedish navy, confirmed they were at the scene with a ship specialised in diving operations and that they were supporting the prosecution’s new inspection.

But he stressed that it was not linked to the survey they had initiated on their own this week.

“The first investigation has not sparked the second, but they are two separate things,” Adamsson told AFP.

Nord Stream AG, which is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom, said Thursday that a “specially equipped vessel” had arrived at the location of “the pipeline damage in the exclusive economic zone of Sweden”.

The pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although they were not in operation when the leaks occurred, they both still contained gas which spewed up through the water and into the atmosphere.

Nord Stream inspects pipeline in Swedish zone and awaits Danish permission

A Russian-flagged ship on Thursday arrived at the damaged Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea to carry out an inspection on behalf of the owners, the company and Sweden's navy said.

Published: 28 October 2022 10:32 CEST
Nord Stream AG, which is majority owned by Russia’s Gazprom, said the “specially equipped vessel” had arrived at the location of “the pipeline damage in the exclusive economic zone of Sweden”.

Four leaks emerged on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September with seismic institutes reporting that they had recorded two underwater explosions prior to the leaks appearing.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in the Swedish.

“After carrying out the calibration works, the specialists will be ready within 24 hours to start the survey of the damaged area that would take three to five days according to current estimates,” Nord Stream AG said in a statement.

Jimmie Adamsson, spokesman for Sweden’s navy, said that “the owners of Nord Stream 1 informed us several weeks ago that they wanted to have their own inspection of the damage to the pipeline”. 

Adamsson added that no permission was needed and that “in the Swedish exclusive economic zone anyone can do this type of inspection.”

On Wednesday, the Swedish navy announced it had begun new inspections of their own this week to complement an earlier inspection, but gave no details of what they were looking for.

Swedish authorities announced in early October that they had conducted an underwater inspection of the site and collected “pieces of evidence”, and that the inspection backed up suspicions of sabotage.

Nord Stream AG also said they were still awaiting a decision from Danish authorities to grant necessary permits for “the survey of the gas pipeline section in the Danish exclusive economic zone.” 

The pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation to Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Although they were not in operation when the leaks occurred, they both still contained gas which spewed up through the water and into the atmosphere.

