For members
DIGITAL ID
Can you change from NemID to MitID if you no longer live in Denmark?
Next week sees a deadline in the changeover to Denmark’s new digital ID platform, MitID. Many users of the old system, NemID, are required to visit local services in person to verify their identity. What happens if you no longer live in Denmark?
Published: 28 October 2022 12:09 CEST
Switching to MitID may be difficult or impossible for former residents of Denmark. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
DIGITAL ID
MitID: Up to half a million in Denmark could lose access to online banking
Up to 6-10 percent of digital ID users in Denmark are yet to transfer to the new MitID system, meaning they could be unable to access online banking and other services form next week.
Published: 27 October 2022 17:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments