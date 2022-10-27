For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
The looming MitID deadline, a potential for harsher penalties for rape, and a major chemical cleanup delayed are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 27 October 2022 08:13 CEST
Critics say the Danish Agency for Digital Government hasn't provided adequate support for older Danes to make the switch from NemID to MitID. Photo: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
