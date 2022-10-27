Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

The looming MitID deadline, a potential for harsher penalties for rape, and a major chemical cleanup delayed are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 27 October 2022 08:13 CEST
Critics say the Danish Agency for Digital Government hasn't provided adequate support for older Danes to make the switch from NemID to MitID. Photo: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

Half a million Danes could lose access to online banking 

As of November 1st, you’ll need to use your MitID credentials to log on to online banking — but between 300,000 and 500,000 Danish users have yet to make the switch from NemID and stand to be shut out, according to newspaper Politiken. 

While NemID will still be enough to access government services like sundhed.dk, borger.dk and e-Boks, insurance and utility companies will also require MitID from November onwards. 

“There are an awful lot of citizens who have been completely left in the lurch and will have a really hard time from Tuesday,” Morten Hjelholt, an associate professor and digitization researcher at the IT University of Copenhagen, told Politiken. “When they are not on MitID, they either have no access to their own money or are left to relatives who may be able to help them. All the responsible bodies have underestimated the seriousness of this.” 

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID

Good news for your heating bill: mild November expected 

The Danish Meteorological Institute says the current warmer-than-normal temperatures aren’t over yet, according to their latest monthly forecast. 

“A mild start to winter is in store, and the first half of November in particular promises to be milder than usual,” DMI meteorologist Tove Fast tells broadcaster DR. 

READ ALSO: When should I turn on my heating in Denmark this year? 

Liberal Party pushes to increase sentence for rape by a year

As it stands, convicted rapists in Denmark who knew their victim stand to see two years and six months in prison if there are no further aggravating circumstances. The Liberal Party (Venstre) on Wednesday announced a plan to increase this standard punishment by a year. 

“There is still too great a difference between crime and punishment, and we want to try to remedy that,” Liberal legal spokesman Preben Bang Henriksen told broadcaster DR. 

Rapists in Denmark who didn’t know their victim receive a standard three and a half year sentence, while further aggravating circumstances can raise the jail time to eight years. The Liberal party also proposes adding another year for rapes committed by several people or shared on social media. 

READ ALSO: From 2020: Danish Parliament passes landmark bill to reform law around rape 

Major pollutant cleanup paused for lack of funds 

About 100 tonnes of chemical contaminants, including seven tonnes of mercury, are still in the ground in Denmark due to inflation and skyrocketing energy prices. 

The Høfde 42 chemical depot in Central Jutland was the site of industrial and governmental dumping throughout the 1950s and 60s. The cleanup, for which 375 million kroner had been set aside, will now cost an estimated 600 million kroner. 

The regional government of Central Jutland issued an urgent appeal to Parliament and the future environment minister for extra funds. 

“We’re really sorry that the process of tackling the country’s biggest and probably most complex pollution has now stalled,” wrote Anders Kühnau, chairman of the regional council, in a press release. “The companies are there and they have the technology to do the job, but now we just don’t have enough money.” 

READ ALSO: PFAS pollution: what do people living in Denmark need to know? 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Social Democrats to present plan for public sector wages, phishing scam alerts and other news from Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 26 October 2022 09:05 CEST
Social Democrats to present wage plan 

The governing Social Democratic party will today present its proposals for wage rises in public sector jobs.

Other parties, including the Liberals and Moderates, have said they want to increase pay in the health sector in a measure that would help to address a lack of staff and improve retention in health professions.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will lead the government’s briefing today and will present seven “principles” on which public sector wage policies will be based, according to broadcaster DR.

Frederiksen is yet to specify which areas of the public sector could be given a pay rise.

READ ALSO: Denmark elects: The political news from the third week of the election campaign

Another phishing scam reported, this time targeting energy customers

Phishing scams – false messages which attempt to trick their target into clicking on a link and handing over money or personal information – are currently circulating.

Yesterday, the Sundhed.dk health portal said its users had been targeted. Energy company Norlys has also received reports of false text messages sent to its customers, news wire Ritzau reports.

The messages threaten recipients by saying “your power will be cut off tomorrow” because they have an unpaid bill. They are false and should be ignored, Norlys said.

Norlys director for energy Mads Brøgger said customers in doubt over bills should check the company’s website.

Court case on Danish children in Syria

Copenhagen City Court will today begin proceedings related to a number of children who have Danish citizenship but have not been evacuated from detention camps in Syria. The camps are used to detain former Islamic State (Isis) militants and their sympathisers or families.

Organisation Repatriate the Children (RTC) is the plaintiff in the case against the Danish state. RTC wants the Danish foreign ministry to be obliged to repatriate the children along with their mothers.

The children have not been evacuated to Denmark because their mothers have been stripped of their Danish citizenships and will not consent to being separated from the children. The government refuses to allow the mothers entry to Denmark.

READ ALSO: Organisation sues Denmark for failure to evacuate children from Syrian camps

Money laundering case proceeds

Also at Copenhagen City Court, a money laundering case related to the disgraced branch of Danske Bank in Estonian capital Tallinn is to continue.

In the case, a Danish-Russian woman is accused of laundering over 29 billion kroner through the bank in cooperation with a Lithuanian national, by using shell companies in Copenhagen.

The now-closed Tallinn Danske Bank branch was at the centre of a major money laundering scandal in 2018.

