Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Half a million Danes could lose access to online banking

As of November 1st, you’ll need to use your MitID credentials to log on to online banking — but between 300,000 and 500,000 Danish users have yet to make the switch from NemID and stand to be shut out, according to newspaper Politiken.

While NemID will still be enough to access government services like sundhed.dk, borger.dk and e-Boks, insurance and utility companies will also require MitID from November onwards.

“There are an awful lot of citizens who have been completely left in the lurch and will have a really hard time from Tuesday,” Morten Hjelholt, an associate professor and digitization researcher at the IT University of Copenhagen, told Politiken. “When they are not on MitID, they either have no access to their own money or are left to relatives who may be able to help them. All the responsible bodies have underestimated the seriousness of this.”

Good news for your heating bill: mild November expected

The Danish Meteorological Institute says the current warmer-than-normal temperatures aren’t over yet, according to their latest monthly forecast.

“A mild start to winter is in store, and the first half of November in particular promises to be milder than usual,” DMI meteorologist Tove Fast tells broadcaster DR.

Liberal Party pushes to increase sentence for rape by a year

As it stands, convicted rapists in Denmark who knew their victim stand to see two years and six months in prison if there are no further aggravating circumstances. The Liberal Party (Venstre) on Wednesday announced a plan to increase this standard punishment by a year.

“There is still too great a difference between crime and punishment, and we want to try to remedy that,” Liberal legal spokesman Preben Bang Henriksen told broadcaster DR.

Rapists in Denmark who didn’t know their victim receive a standard three and a half year sentence, while further aggravating circumstances can raise the jail time to eight years. The Liberal party also proposes adding another year for rapes committed by several people or shared on social media.

Major pollutant cleanup paused for lack of funds

About 100 tonnes of chemical contaminants, including seven tonnes of mercury, are still in the ground in Denmark due to inflation and skyrocketing energy prices.

The Høfde 42 chemical depot in Central Jutland was the site of industrial and governmental dumping throughout the 1950s and 60s. The cleanup, for which 375 million kroner had been set aside, will now cost an estimated 600 million kroner.

The regional government of Central Jutland issued an urgent appeal to Parliament and the future environment minister for extra funds.

“We’re really sorry that the process of tackling the country’s biggest and probably most complex pollution has now stalled,” wrote Anders Kühnau, chairman of the regional council, in a press release. “The companies are there and they have the technology to do the job, but now we just don’t have enough money.”

