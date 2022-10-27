Read news from:
DANSKE BANK

Danske Bank sets aside nearly €2 billion for expected fines

Danske Bank, which is under investigation by Danish and US authorities, said Thursday it had set aside an additional 14 billion kroner (1.9 billion euros) to cover expected fines related to massive suspected money laundering via its Estonian branch.

Published: 27 October 2022 12:57 CEST
Bicycles outside a Danske Bank branch in Copenhagen. File photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

“The discussions with US and Danish authorities related to the Estonia matter are now at a stage where Danske Bank can reliably estimate the total financial impact of a potential coordinated resolution amounting to a total of DKK 15.5 billion” or $2.1 billion, the bank’s chief executive Carsten Egeriis said in a statement.

“Our dialogue with the authorities is ongoing, and while there is still uncertainty that a resolution will be reached, we hope that a resolution will be concluded before the end of this year,” he added.

The bank had already set aside 1.5 billion kroner in 2018 when the scandal first emerged.

An investigation carried out by an outside law firm for the bank found that it could not account for the origin of more than $220 billion that flowed through its Estonian branch from 2007 to 2015, much of which was suspected to have come from Russia.

Danske Bank’s shares soared more than 10 percent after the announcement, the first time it has provided any estimate of the fines it may face.

Copenhagen City Court is meanwhile currently hearing a money laundering case related to the bank’s disgraced branch in Estonian capital Tallinn.

In the case, a Danish-Russian woman is accused of laundering over 29 billion kroner through the bank in cooperation with a Lithuanian national, by using shell companies in Copenhagen.

The now-closed Tallinn Danske Bank branch was at the centre of the major money laundering scandal in 2018.

CRIME

Danish health portal issues warning over phishing scam

The online portal for the Danish health service, Sundhed.dk, said on Tuesday that its users were being targeted by false emails and text messages.

Published: 25 October 2022 16:35 CEST
Several users of Sundhed.dk have reported receiving false mails, which appear to be part of a phishing campaign, according to an alert posted on the platform’s homepage.

The false messages aim to trick recipients by telling them they can withdraw a certain amount of money by clicking on a link included in the text.

“A good clue is that money never goes between Sundhed.dk and members of the public,” deputy director Mette Jørgensen said in a statement.

“So if you get an email from us in which you are offered money or asked to deposit money in an account with us, you can be certain it’s a scam,” she said.

A phishing scam attempts to trick its target into clicking on a link and entering personal information, which can then be used by the perpetrator to access personal accounts.

The message currently circulating, which poses as mail from the health platform, is “poorly written, as if the text is translated from another language to Danish via e.g. Google Translate”, Sundhed.dk said.

Mails of this kind should be deleted immediately, it said.

