Social Democrats to present wage plan

The governing Social Democratic party will today present its proposals for wage rises in public sector jobs.

Other parties, including the Liberals and Moderates, have said they want to increase pay in the health sector in a measure that would help to address a lack of staff and improve retention in health professions.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will lead the government’s briefing today and will present seven “principles” on which public sector wage policies will be based, according to broadcaster DR.

Frederiksen is yet to specify which areas of the public sector could be given a pay rise.

READ ALSO: Denmark elects: The political news from the third week of the election campaign

Another phishing scam reported, this time targeting energy customers

Phishing scams – false messages which attempt to trick their target into clicking on a link and handing over money or personal information – are currently circulating.

Yesterday, the Sundhed.dk health portal said its users had been targeted. Energy company Norlys has also received reports of false text messages sent to its customers, news wire Ritzau reports.

The messages threaten recipients by saying “your power will be cut off tomorrow” because they have an unpaid bill. They are false and should be ignored, Norlys said.

Norlys director for energy Mads Brøgger said customers in doubt over bills should check the company’s website.

Court case on Danish children in Syria

Copenhagen City Court will today begin proceedings related to a number of children who have Danish citizenship but have not been evacuated from detention camps in Syria. The camps are used to detain former Islamic State (Isis) militants and their sympathisers or families.

Organisation Repatriate the Children (RTC) is the plaintiff in the case against the Danish state. RTC wants the Danish foreign ministry to be obliged to repatriate the children along with their mothers.

The children have not been evacuated to Denmark because their mothers have been stripped of their Danish citizenships and will not consent to being separated from the children. The government refuses to allow the mothers entry to Denmark.

READ ALSO: Organisation sues Denmark for failure to evacuate children from Syrian camps

Money laundering case proceeds

Also at Copenhagen City Court, a money laundering case related to the disgraced branch of Danske Bank in Estonian capital Tallinn is to continue.

In the case, a Danish-Russian woman is accused of laundering over 29 billion kroner through the bank in cooperation with a Lithuanian national, by using shell companies in Copenhagen.

The now-closed Tallinn Danske Bank branch was at the centre of a major money laundering scandal in 2018.