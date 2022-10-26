Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DIGITAL ID

Denmark’s MitID secured after discovery of security weakness

A flaw that allowed hackers to lock users out of Denmark’s secure digital ID, MitID, has now been fixed, digital authorities say.

Published: 26 October 2022 18:19 CEST
Denmark’s MitID secured after discovery of security weakness
MitID's reputation has been bruised by reports of security weaknesses. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

An update resulted in a weakness that could let hackers block users out of their own MitID accounts if the hacker knew the user’s personal registration or CPR number. The flaw has now been fixed, making the system secure, broadcaster DR reports.

The update, added to the system by Nets, the secure online payment system used in Denmark, resulted in a weakness that could allow hackers to send a log-in request by adding a CPR number to a browser URL, DR writes.

If repeated requests are sent without the user actually logging in, they can be frozen out of their digital ID, meaning they are unable to access public service platforms, online banking and secure payments.

The issue was identified and fixed by IT security staff last week, according to DR.

The Danish Agency for Digitisation (Digitaliseringsstyrelsen) told DR in a written comment that there was “regrettably an unintended implementation with an individual broker”. The issue has now been fixed, it said.

The issue follows an earlier problem with MitID identified by engineering journal Ingeniøren, which reported last month that a coding trick could enable hackers to easily identify the usernames of MitID users.

The Agency for Digitisation told DR users who have lost confidence in the system’s security can “confidently obtain and use MitID”.

The MitID digital ID system is gradually replacing NemID as the online ID used in Denmark for access to public service platforms, online banking and shopping online.

NemID will be turned off for secure platforms like banking and public services on October 31st. After this date, only MitID can be used to log on.

Other platforms, like online shopping, will still accept NemID for now. The old system will be fully decommissioned on June 30th, 2023. 

READ ALSO: Concerns over Denmark’s MitID security after media finds vulnerability to ‘simple hack’

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Danish health portal issues warning over phishing scam

The online portal for the Danish health service, Sundhed.dk, said on Tuesday that its users were being targeted by false emails and text messages.

Published: 25 October 2022 16:35 CEST
Danish health portal issues warning over phishing scam

Several users of Sundhed.dk have reported receiving false mails, which appear to be part of a phishing campaign, according to an alert posted on the platform’s homepage.

The false messages aim to trick recipients by telling them they can withdraw a certain amount of money by clicking on a link included in the text.

“A good clue is that money never goes between Sundhed.dk and members of the public,” deputy director Mette Jørgensen said in a statement.

“So if you get an email from us in which you are offered money or asked to deposit money in an account with us, you can be certain it’s a scam,” she said.

A phishing scam attempts to trick its target into clicking on a link and entering personal information, which can then be used by the perpetrator to access personal accounts.

The message currently circulating, which poses as mail from the health platform, is “poorly written, as if the text is translated from another language to Danish via e.g. Google Translate”, Sundhed.dk said.

Mails of this kind should be deleted immediately, it said.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS