Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

New wind energy farms on the way

Ørsted, the power company partly owned by the Danish state, is to build four huge new offshore wind power farms which could double Denmark’s current wind power production, broadcaster DR writes based on an Ørsted press release.

Two of the turbine farms will be located off the west coast of Jutland and two off the coast of Baltic Sea island Bornholm. Ørsted hopes to complete construction by 2027 or 2028.

“These four large open-door projects can cement Denmark’s ongoing leading position and create the foundation to kickstart the next phase of a Danish business adventure in production of green hydrogen and green fuels,” Ørsted’s regional director Rasmus Errboe said in the statement.

Partial solar eclipse over Denmark today

It will be possible to view a partial solar eclipse over Denmark today, provided the cloud cover breaks for long enough.

The solar eclipse will be visible from much of Europe, including Denmark, as well as Asia and the north-east of Africa.

In Denmark, it will be visible between around 11am and 1:15pm and will peak just after midday.

If you want to see the moon cover part of the sun, you will of course need a clear sky. Weather forecasts for the day predict “intermittent cloud” across the country, so there’s good reason to hope that the phenomenon will come into view at some point.

Liberals propose up to 20,000 kroner extra for health staff

The Liberal (Venstre) party wants to offer health care staff such as nurses up to an additional 20,000 kroner in wages as an incentive for them to stay in their jobs, news wire Ritzau reports. The public health service has struggled to retain staff, in part because they take private sector jobs.

Midwives and social care assistants are among other health professionals who could also be offered the supplement.

The plan would cost six billion kroner, which would be spent in 2023 and 2024 as a “retention supplement” for eligible health professionals.

Similar investment on retaining health staff has also been proposed by the Moderate party.