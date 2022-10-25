Danish health portal issues warning over phishing scam

Several users of Sundhed.dk have reported receiving false mails, which appear to be part of a phishing campaign, according to an alert posted on the platform’s homepage.

The false messages aim to trick recipients by telling them they can withdraw a certain amount of money by clicking on a link included in the text.

“A good clue is that money never goes between Sundhed.dk and members of the public,” deputy director Mette Jørgensen said in a statement.

“So if you get an email from us in which you are offered money or asked to deposit money in an account with us, you can be certain it’s a scam,” she said.

A phishing scam attempts to trick its target into clicking on a link and entering personal information, which can then be used by the perpetrator to access personal accounts.

The message currently circulating, which poses as mail from the health platform, is “poorly written, as if the text is translated from another language to Danish via e.g. Google Translate”, Sundhed.dk said.

Mails of this kind should be deleted immediately, it said.

