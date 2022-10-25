Read news from:
Danish health portal issues warning over phishing scam

The online portal for the Danish health service, Sundhed.dk, said on Tuesday that its users were being targeted by false emails and text messages.

Published: 25 October 2022 16:35 CEST
Screenshots of messages suspected to be phishing scams targeting Sundhed.dk users. Image via sundhed.dk

Several users of Sundhed.dk have reported receiving false mails, which appear to be part of a phishing campaign, according to an alert posted on the platform’s homepage.

The false messages aim to trick recipients by telling them they can withdraw a certain amount of money by clicking on a link included in the text.

“A good clue is that money never goes between Sundhed.dk and members of the public,” deputy director Mette Jørgensen said in a statement.

“So if you get an email from us in which you are offered money or asked to deposit money in an account with us, you can be certain it’s a scam,” she said.

A phishing scam attempts to trick its target into clicking on a link and entering personal information, which can then be used by the perpetrator to access personal accounts.

The message currently circulating, which poses as mail from the health platform, is “poorly written, as if the text is translated from another language to Danish via e.g. Google Translate”, Sundhed.dk said.

Mails of this kind should be deleted immediately, it said.

Denmark’s Conservatives want to deport foreign reckless drivers

Denmark’s Conservative party presented 17 new law and order proposals on Tuesday, including deportation of foreign nationals convicted of reckless driving.

Published: 18 October 2022 16:02 CEST
The Conservative party presented its justice platform ahead of the upcoming general election, with 17 proposals including harsher punishments for violent crimes.

The party also wants more power to legally dissolve criminal gangs and crack down further on gang members by removing their rights to benefits if they are given prison sentences.

People with previous convictions for assault or rape would be given double sentences for repeat offences under the proposal, with first convictions for rape and assault given 50 percent longer sentences.

Reckless driving should also result in harsher punishments including deportation for at least a year if the culprit is not a Danish national, the Conservatives propose.

“My feeling is that a sense of justice is crucial in a society. That victims should know that a perpetrator is punished, so perpetrators can’t go away – I’m about to say – laughing,” party leader Søren Pape Poulsen said at a briefing.

The Conservative proposal also includes a spending plan to reduce a backlog for processing criminal cases at courts.

“I’m a former justice minister and this issue is close to my heart. I spent almost all of my time as justice minister fighting gangs and putting them in prison, so this means something to me,” Poulsen said.

In a recent poll asking Danes for their three most important election topics, only 0.4 percent included crime as one of the three topics, according to news wire Ritzau.  

