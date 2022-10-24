Read news from:
Austria
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

A new record inflation figure, border checks extended and other news from Denmark on Monday.

Published: 24 October 2022 09:11 CEST
Danish tennis player Holger Rune after winning the Stockholm Open. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT/Ritzau Scanpix

Inflation hits record 11.1 percent 

The increase in prices of consumer goods over the last year in Denmark is now at a record 11.1 percent, according to EU data. The rate is higher than the – also very high – overall inflation rate for the EU of 10.9 percent.

The Danish figure is notably higher than a September analysis from Statistics Denmark, which placed it at 10 percent.

EU data on inflation is based on a different method to that used by the Danish statistics agency, in generally returns a higher figure. Nevertheless, economists have expressed concern. We’ll have more detail in an article today.

Checks at German border extended again

The checks carried out by Danish police on the border with Germany have been extended by another six months, the government has confirmed.

The border control is technically temporary but has been in place since January 2016. The latest extension will therefore take the checks into an eighth year.

Under the rules of the Schengen agreement, countries can place temporary border controls under exceptional circumstances. Denmark initially cited the refugee crisis of late 2015 for implementing checks, and now states the “security and migration situation” as its justification, in reference to what it says is a threat of organised crime and terrorism.

In practice, border control means long queues often occur when entering Denmark by road from Germany as police pull aside vehicles for spot checks.

Election: SF to present agriculture plan

The Socialist People’s party (SF) is to present its plan for the agriculture sector today as the election campaign nears its final week.

Agriculture is an important topic in the election, with large sections of the electorate seeking policy that will reduce emissions. The governing Social Democrats have proposed a CO2 tax for agriculture and investment in low-emissions farming techniques.

The line-up for SF’s press briefing today includes the chairperson of agriculture interest organisation Landbrug & Fødevarer. The interest group is sceptical towards a potential CO2 tax, saying it could cost jobs at abattoirs and dairies.

Danish teenager Rune wins second ATP tennis title

Holger Rune saw off top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in Stockholm on Sunday to claim his second ATP title at the age of just 19.

The world number 27 saved the only break point he faced in an impressive 6-4, 6-4 victory.

“It was an unbelievable match from my side,” Rune said after adding to the maiden Tour title he won in Munich earlier this year.

“I knew it was going to be difficult, but I just tried to stick to the game plan. I had to play my best tennis today and it was good that I could find the level. I am super happy.”

