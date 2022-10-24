Read news from:
Denmark’s inflation now over 11 percent

The increase in prices of consumer goods over the last year in Denmark is now at a record 11.1 percent, according to EU-wide data processed by national agency Statistics Denmark.

Published: 24 October 2022 11:48 CEST
Minced beef is among many food products to have increased in price in Denmark over the last 12 months. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

Consumer prices in the 27 EU countries in September were 10.9 percent higher than one year previously, according to new inflation figures from an EU-harmonised price index published by Statistics Denmark on Monday.

“High inflation is raging everywhere in Europe. 18 countries in Europe are battling two-digit inflation rates. It’s worst in the Baltic region where inflation is over 20 percent in all three countries,” senior economist Allen Sørensen of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) said in a written comment.

In Denmark, inflation is calculated to be slightly higher than the EU average, with a 12-month increase of 11.1 percent in September.

The Danish figure is notably higher than an earlier analysis from Statistics Denmark, which placed it at 10 percent for September.

EU inflation data is based on a different method to that used by the Danish statistics agency when focusing on Denmark alone, and generally returns a higher figure.

Nevertheless, economists have expressed concern.

The inflation rate is a “true nightmare for Danish wallets”, according to Niclas Praefke, senior economist with managers’ trade union Lederne.

“The high inflation sucks purchasing power from household finances and bites a large chunk out of private Danish economies. It is certainly the greatest challenge for the Danish economy,” he said in a written comment.

The most recent figures showed that the private labour marker grew by 3.5 pecent. That means that Danes are seeing a large reduction of wages in real terms. We are simply able to buy significantly fewer things with our wages,” he said

Core inflation is stable at 6.7 percent, Statistics Denmark also notes. This denotes inflation without the change in cost of energy and food factored in.

Some economists see this metric as a measure of how far overall inflation as spread. It covers the change in the prices of goods such as cars, computers and household appliances as well as house prices.

Danes change habits to cut energy use at home by over 12 percent

People living in Denmark reduced their electricity consumption by 12.2 percent in September compared to a year earlier.

Published: 19 October 2022 17:00 CEST
Private energy consumption figures from state company Energinet, reported by newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad, show that 12.2 percent less electricity was used last month compared to September 2021.

Additionally, the total energy consumption by private homes was just under 9 percent lower in the first 8 months of this year compared to 2021.

“Danes are saving electricity especially at the times of day when it is most expensive,” Jesper Kronborg Jensen, senior business developer with Energinet, told Kristeligt Dagblad.

Consumption has primarily fallen during daytime hours and less so during the night.

Energinet only measures production and consumption and cannot therefore give precise reasons for the change in consumption habits.

But the drop-off is likely because Danes have begun using high-power appliances like dishwashers and washing machines at night, when the cost of electricity is lower, Jensen said. Charging of electric vehicles follow the same pattern, he said.

“Consumption in the private sector has fallen, but mostly in the daytime. It has not fallen significantly at night. And that is probably because Danes are washing clothes and charging their electric cars at the times of day when electricity is cheapest,” he said.

“In my time at Energinet we have not seen the curve of consumption swing as much as it is doing now. It’s an interesting trend,” he said.

Many people in Denmark have sought to reduce their electricity consumption to offset increasing prices of energy and heating, which are expected to persist this winter.

An expert from Aalborg University pointed to other areas in which savings may have been made in comments to Kristeligt Dagblad.

“I also think that some people have looked around and looked at whether they have redundant appliances that are eating up power. For example, an extra chest freezer,” Kirsten Gram-Hanssen, professor at the university’s Department of the Built Environment, said.

But she noted that energy saving is less straightforward for some households than others.

Families with small children might find it “impossible to wash clothes at night and hang it up in the morning, because they have to be out of the door,” she noted.

“There are some people who have a better understanding of the electricity market than others. It makes a difference if you can navigate it,” she said.

