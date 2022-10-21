Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Industry renews calls for more labour

Danish private sector industries say they are still desperate for staff, highlighting that labour shortages continue to impact both the private and public sectors.

Shortages in the health and social care sectors have been highlighted during the ongoing election campaign, but the private sector – through the voice of the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) – is also asking to be taken into account.

DI says that whoever wins the election must initiate reforms that will provide at least 50,000 additional pairs of hands for private companies.

Employment numbers up again in new stats

An additional 10,000 people were hired in Denmark in August, following a drop in the employment number in July which went against the general trend of high employment and shortage of labour.

There were 10,300 more people working in August than in July, with July’s number 5,000 lower than June, Statistics Denmark states.

The July drop-off followed 17 consecutive months of rising employment.

Frederiksen to announce ‘acute plan’ for health service before election

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will present an acute plan for investment in the health service ahead of the election on November 1st.

The five-point plan will also address other areas including the environment, she said in an interview with newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

Swedish PM calls for “permanent border control” with Denmark

Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson has called for the temporary border controls on those entering Sweden over the Øresund Bridge from Denmark to be “made permanent”, he said in an interview with the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

Permanent controls “are going to be needed,” Kristersson said.

“Everyone wants to make commuting as easy as possible, but controls are also going to be needed. The more we reduce the problem of cross-border crime, the more open we can be to surrounding countries. But as it is now, we have big problems which need to be brought under control, both at the border and within Sweden,” he said.

The decision could put the new Swedish government at odds with the European Union and with local politicians in Malmö. We’ll have more detail in an article on our website today.