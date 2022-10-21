Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Labour shortage continues, Sweden wants permanent border control and other news from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 21 October 2022 09:12 CEST
Crossing the Øresund Bridge could involve permanent border controls of the new Swedish government gets its way. File photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix

Industry renews calls for more labour 

Danish private sector industries say they are still desperate for staff, highlighting that labour shortages continue to impact both the private and public sectors.

Shortages in the health and social care sectors have been highlighted during the ongoing election campaign, but the private sector – through the voice of the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) – is also asking to be taken into account.

DI says that whoever wins the election must initiate reforms that will provide at least 50,000 additional pairs of hands for private companies.

Employment numbers up again in new stats

An additional 10,000 people were hired in Denmark in August, following a drop in the employment number in July which went against the general trend of high employment and shortage of labour.

There were 10,300 more people working in August than in July, with July’s number 5,000 lower than June, Statistics Denmark states.

The July drop-off followed 17 consecutive months of rising employment.

Frederiksen to announce ‘acute plan’ for health service before election

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will present an acute plan for investment in the health service ahead of the election on November 1st.

The five-point plan will also address other areas including the environment, she said in an interview with newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

Swedish PM calls for “permanent border control” with Denmark 

Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson has called for the temporary border controls on those entering Sweden over the Øresund Bridge from Denmark to be “made permanent”, he said in an interview with the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

Permanent controls “are going to be needed,” Kristersson said.

“Everyone wants to make commuting as easy as possible, but controls are also going to be needed. The more we reduce the problem of cross-border crime, the more open we can be to surrounding countries. But as it is now, we have big problems which need to be brought under control, both at the border and within Sweden,” he said.

The decision could put the new Swedish government at odds with the European Union and with local politicians in Malmö. We’ll have more detail in an article on our website today.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Elderly care election proposals, a new women’s football team on the way in Copenhagen and other news from Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 20 October 2022 09:14 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Conservative and Danish People’s Party present proposals on elderly care

The Danish People’s Party (DF) is, as I write, presenting its election platform for elderly care in a joint briefing with the Conservative party.

Elderly care is an area which has attracted debate during the election campaign up to now, given there is a shortage of staff in the sector.

For DF, elderly care is an important topic because it is prioritised highly by the party’s voter base, which is weighted towards older age groups.

The party is currently teetering on the brink of obscurity, with polls placing it around the 2 percent vote share threshold needed to enter parliament.

The right-wing party has already said it wants new rules allowing carers to be rejected by care receivers if they wear the hijab, but other conservative parties do not support this.

Denmark has large stock of unusable Covid-19 vaccines 

The infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) has 2.2 million Covid-19 vaccines which have been in storage for so long that they are no longer usable, news wire Ritzau reports.

The vaccines were purchased when Denmark was acquiring as many as possible during the pandemic but because they are not effective against newer variants of the coronavirus, they can no longer be used.

Another 3.6 million doses in storage at SSI can only be used for the initial two doses for as-yet unvaccinated people – who are now limited in number given Denmark’s high vaccine uptake. This means they are unusable in the current booster programme.

The cost of the 5.8 million vaccines is estimated at between 116 and 783 million kroner.

Conservatives promise no public sector staff will be fired

An economic “2030 plan” presented by the Conservative party ahead of the election will not result in public sector staff losing their jobs, party leader Søren Pape Poulsen said in a TV interview yesterday evening.

The party wants to “effectivise” the public sector and thereby save 17.8 billion kroner, according to the plan.

“This doesn’t need to mean fewer staff. We have a growth in our plan of 0.13 percent. So it’s clear that there may be some people who must do something else. No one will be fired,” Poulsen said.

FC Copenhagen talk up new women’s team

Denmark’s richest football club FC Copenhagen (FCK) has previously been criticised by national team coach Lars Søndergaard for not having a women’s team.

The club’s holding company Parken Sport & Entertainment said yesterday it would form a women’s team. It is unsure when the new team will be ready to compete, newspaper Politiken reports.

“We are not announcing a finished plan now. That doesn’t exist. We want to create a sustainable foundation for a women’s team in Copenhagen. We will now start work on that model and there are many ways to go,” FCK’s director Jacob Lauesen told Politiken.

