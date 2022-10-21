For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Labour shortage continues, Sweden wants permanent border control and other news from Denmark on Friday.
Published: 21 October 2022 09:12 CEST
Crossing the Øresund Bridge could involve permanent border controls of the new Swedish government gets its way. File photo: Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Elderly care election proposals, a new women’s football team on the way in Copenhagen and other news from Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 20 October 2022 09:14 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments