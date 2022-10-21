Read news from:
Swedish PM calls for ‘permanent border control’ with Denmark

Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson has called for the temporary border controls on those entering Sweden over the Öresund Bridge from Denmark to be "made permanent", a move which would contradict EU law.

Published: 21 October 2022 10:32 CEST
The Øresund Bridge, linking Sweden to Denmark. Travellers over the Øresund are already subject to temporary border controls, which Sweden now wants to make permanent. Photo: Øresundsbron/NewCopter

In an interview with the Sydsvenskan newspaper, Kristersson said that he wanted to see permanent controls on the Danish-Swedish border.

“They are going to be necessary,” he said.

“Everyone wants to make commuting as easy as possible, but controls are also going to be needed. The more we reduce the problem of cross-border crime, the more open we can be to surrounding countries. But as it is now, we have big problems which need to be brought under control, both at the border and within Sweden.”

Liberal leader Johan Pehrson said that he was sceptical of controls.

“Our future is in the Nordic region, not only when it comes to security, but also as a dynamic regional labour market,” he said.

“That’s why I would like to work towards making sure the Nordic Region is cohesive, both when it comes to security, historically, but also when it comes to the labour market. We will see where this proposal about permanent controls ends up. We will have a discussion about it.”

The Tidö coalition agreement mentions “strengthening of controls” on the Swedish border, something which Sweden Democrat Richard Jomshof on Twitter described as a “central” part of the agreement. It does not say that controls should be made permanent.

“The issue of border controls is central to the Tidö Agreement,” Jomshof, chair of parliament’s Justice Committee wrote. “I assume it will be complied with”.

The temporary border controls between Denmark and Sweden are illegal under EU law, and Sweden’s EU commissioner Ylva Johansson, who is responsible for the EU’s internal security, has previously stated that Sweden’s new government must scrap border controls as EU law only permits them to be in place for up to six months.

“We have a relatively new Austrian court case where the EU courts had a clear outcome. If there is a rule stating that inner border controls can only be implemented for a maximum of six months, they cannot be in place for longer than that,” Johansson told Sydsvenskan last month.

“Of course, I have to act on that basis,” she said.

Swedish border controls in Malmö, Helsingborg, Trelleborg and Ystad were introduced in 2015 during the refugee crisis as a temporary measure to allow Sweden to better monitor asylum migration to Sweden.

One of the last decisions made by the outgoing Social Democrat government was to inform the EU Commission that Sweden’s border controls on the Öresund strait between Sweden and Denmark will be extended in November.

Sweden’s border controls have been renewed the same way, every six months, since November 2015.

Swedish MPs from the southern Skåne region are against the proposal, and are concerned that the Swedish-Danish border will be affected by controls and border police for the forseeable future.

There are also concerns that the government may reintroduce ID controls for travellers to Sweden at the Copenhagen Airport train station, where trains to Sweden depart, and at Helsingör harbour.

“These are issues which MPs from Malmö as well as Helsingborg are very engaged in,” Moderate MP Peter Ollén from Malmö told Sydsvenskan.

“In Malmö, we would like to see a swift return to a secure situation so we can return to the border situation which existed before 2015,” he said.

“It’s difficult to know when that will happen.”

Green Party MP Rasmus Ling, also from Malmö, went a step further, submitting a motion on October 20th that the border controls be scrapped.

German politician complains to Denmark over border control

A Danish-German representative in the German parliament has complained to Denmark’s government over ongoing controls on the border between the two countries.

Published: 1 August 2022 15:49 CEST
Checks by Danish police on the border with Germany have been criticised by a member of the Bundestag parliament, who says they cause severe delays for motorists and inconvenience for local residents.

The border controls involve a filtering-down of the northbound E45 motorway to a single lane as it enters Denmark to allow police to pull aside cars for spot checks.

Kilometre-long queues can result from the checks. Vehicles travelling in the opposite direction into Germany are not subject to border control by the German authorities.

Other roads which cross the border, including at the nearby town of Frøslev, also have border checks in place. Delays have also been reported here.

Danish-German politician Stefan Seidler, who represents the minority party Sydslesvigsk Vælgerforening (German: Südschleswigscher Wählerverband, SSW) in Germany’s Bundestag parliament, has sent a complaint to Copenhagen via the Danish embassy in Berlin, broadcaster DR reports.

The party represents members of the Danish minority population in South Schleswig, the region of northern Germany which borders Denmark.

Seidler said that local residents who regularly cross the border sometimes face waits of up to two hours as they go about their daily business.

“For us, this is about being able to live together in our region and not be prevented from going to work or visiting our family on the other side of the border. It’s simply not possible at the moment. It takes too long,” Seidler told DR.

The Bundestag representative is not the only local critic of the border control. German-Danish organisation Region Sønderjylland-Schleswig recently sent a letter to the Danish justice minister, Mattias Tesfaye, to alert him to long waiting times for residents, commuters and tourists crossing the border.

Congestion at smaller border crossings – which occurs when motorists seek alternative routes to the E45 – can get so bad that residents have on occasion “been unable to get on and off their front drives”, Seidler told DR.

“We have fire engines and ambulances which can’t drive around in the border area because there are kilometre-long queues caused by border controls conducted by Denmark,” he said.

Denmark first introduced the border controls in January 2016 in response to the European refugee crisis of late 2015 and has kept them in place since.

EU countries which are part of the Schengen agreement, like Denmark, are permitted to introduce border controls if these are deemed necessary to protect internal security. The government cites the threat of Islamist terrorism and organised crime in its justification for perpetuating the controls.

The controls may be extended for a maximum of six months. As such, they are still considered to be temporary even though they are now into their seventh year.

Seidler expressed scepticism over Denmark’s justifications for the controls in his comments to DR.

“First it was refugees, then the terror threat, then the coronavirus pandemic. It’s taking advantage of the system,” he said.

“As things [the international situation, ed.] are now, it’s incredibly old-fashioned, ineffective and in my view pure political symbolism from Denmark,” he added.

Tesfaye was not available for comment on the matter when his ministry was contacted by DR.

National Police figures reported by the broadcaster show that, as of 2019, 801 weapons had been confiscated on the Denmark-Germany border due to the controls. 7,134 people had been turned away from the border, in some cases due to forgetting their passports. 5,479 charges had been issued for people smuggling, narcotics smuggling or possession of weapons.

The numbers were described by former government spokesperson for justice Tine Bramsen as “big” in 2019 comments to DR. Bramsen said they were proof the controls are effective.

