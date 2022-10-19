Read news from:
Austria
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Gas stocks are full, nurses continue to leave the health service and other news from Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 19 October 2022 09:09 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
The town hall in West Jutland town Struer. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish gas stocks high and prices falling 

Denmark’s gas stocks are currently at capacity, national company Energinet and interest organisation Green Power Denmark told news wire Ritzau yesterday evening.

That means there are currently enough supplies to last Denmark two to three months. As such, Denmark still needs to produce biogas and import some gas to have enough for the winter months.

“This means we are well stocked when we go into the winter. We can simply not get anymore gas into storage than we have at the moment,” Green Power Denmark senior consultant Kristian Rune Poulsen told Ritzau.

European data shows comparable situations in bigger EU countries like Germany and France, and the market price of gas is now at its lowest level for the last year.

We’ll have more on this in an article today.

Nurses leave Danish health service

Broadcaster DR reports that almost 2,500 nurses left Denmark’s heath service between May 2021 and May 2022.

Nursing is one of a number of professionals within the health and care sectors to be suffering a pronounced shortage of labour, exacerbated by difficulty retaining staff as well as a lack of new recruits.

The exact number of nurses to have left the sector was 2,442 or around 5.7 percent of publicly employed nurses, according to DR.

READ ALSO: Danish island hires social care workers from EU countries due to shortage

Liberal Alliance leader admits breaking the law over free Copenhagen apartment

The leader of the libertarian party Liberal Alliance, Alex Vanopslagh, has admitted to giving incorrect information in relation to his residence in a free flat in Copenhagen provided to him as a member of parliament, newspaper Dagbladet Information writes.

Vanopslagh untruthfully said he lived in West Jutland town Struer to qualify for the Copenhagen flat along with a 30,000 kroner annual supplement to pay for the extra household, according to the report.

But he did not actually move to Struer, despite registering his address there, and effectively lived in Copenhagen both before and after being assign the member’s apartment.

The party leader earlier said he had misunderstood the rules but his admission that he never lived in Struer at all makes the issue more serious, according to an expert who spoke to Information.

Experts say Nord Stream pipelines can be fixed

Despite the release of videos yesterday showing extensive damage at the Nord Stream pipelines, the gas connections between Russia and Europe are repairable, broadcaster DR writes.

The footage shows that “the pipes after several weeks have not been exposed to rust as you might have expected in more oxygenated conditions,” Steen Ussing, and engineer and specialist with consultant firm COWI, told DR.

Divers could conceivably weld new sections before the pipes were emptied of water, cleaned and put back into operational condition. This could take “a few months” to do at the four separate sites, he said.

READ ALSO: Images released of Nord Stream leak sites as Danish police confirm explosions

