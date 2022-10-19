For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Gas stocks are full, nurses continue to leave the health service and other news from Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 19 October 2022 09:09 CEST
The town hall in West Jutland town Struer. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Election latest, a Second World War bomb detonated in the sea off Denmark, and other news stories on Tuesday.
Published: 18 October 2022 09:11 CEST
