Denmark’s gas stocks at full capacity as price drops

A drop in the price of gas is related to high current stocks in Denmark and other parts of Europe.

Published: 19 October 2022 11:14 CEST
Denmark's gas storage facility at Lille Torup near Viborg. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark’s gas stocks are currently at capacity, national company Energinet and interest organisation Green Power Denmark told news wire Ritzau.

High storage levels in Europe are related to current low spot prices, but the stores alone are not enough to see Denmark through the entire winter.

The spot price of a commodity is the price at which it is traded for immediate delivery.

“Right now, the Danish gas stores are full to the brim with gas,” Green Power Denmark senior consultant Kristian Rune Poulsen told Ritzau.

“This means we are well stocked when we go into the winter. We can simply not get any more gas into storage than we have at the moment,” he said.

That means there are currently enough supplies to last Denmark two to three months according to the analyst.

As such, Denmark still needs to produce biogas and import some gas to have enough for the winter months.

European data shows comparable situations in bigger EU countries like Germany and France, and the spot price of gas is now at its lowest level for the last year.

Western Europe countries maximised gas storage during the summer to guard against a cold winter and high demand.

But milder current weather, strong winds giving high turbine electricity production and high levels of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply to Europe means the stored gas could last longer than previously expected.

Poulsen told Ritzau that Europe is still receiving large quantities of gas and that he did not think a gas shortage this winter was likely.

Other countries in Europe have similarly full stocks, pushing down the spot price.

“That the Danish – and actually, many other European gas storages – are full or almost full has made the spot price of gas dive quite considerably,” he said.

“The price of gas for delivery here and now is at the lowest level we have seen for over a year,” he said.

Denmark’s two gas storage facilities are operated by Gas Storage Denmark, which is owned by state company Energinet.

UPDATE: Power restored on Danish island Bornholm

Most of Baltic island Bornholm was without power on Monday morning due to a local breakdown of the supply system, authorities said.

Published: 10 October 2022 11:00 CEST
Updated: 10 October 2022 14:43 CEST
Energy companies Trefor El-net Øst and Bornholms Energi og Forsyning (Beof) both confirmed the outage, news wire Ritzau reported on Monday morning.

“The whole island is without electricity,” Trefor’s head of media relations Anya Palm told Ritzau.

“We were informed of a disruption at 7:49am. We are continuously monitoring the entire electricity network and can see there’s a break in supply. But we can’t see why,” she said.

The underwater cable used to supply electricity to Bornholm is owned by state infrastructure company Energinet.

“The cable has stopped working and we are in the process of finding the problem. We are working hard to find out the cause,” Energinet saidu early on Monday

Trefor said its first priority was to reinstate the electricity supply before investigating the cause of the outage.

“We are aware that there has been activity around Bornholm in recent weeks, so it is important to say that we don’t yet know what has happened. But there is no cause for speculation, it is likely to be a normal power break,” Palm said.

Electricity was cut to the island’s 40,000 residents at 7:50am  but was restored four hours later, Energinet said.

Initially concerned the problem could be linked to an underwater cable linking the island to the continent, Energinet concluded that a “local problem” on Bornholm was at fault.

“It’s a local breakdown on the island,” an Energinet spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred two weeks after the discovery of four major gas leaks just off Bornholm on the two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia to Germany, which investigators have attributed to underwater detonations probably due to sabotage.

Russia, the focus of the West’s suspicions, has rejected any responsibility and has in turn accused the West.

Denmark has heightened security around its energy infrastructure since the gas leaks were discovered.

Last week, Danish police said they had also received reports of unauthorised drone flights near North Sea gas fields, following similar incidents in Norway.

