2022 DANISH ELECTION
Which political party in Denmark has the best English website?
Election campaigning is in full swing in Denmark. But which political parties are reaching out to voters who don’t speak Danish? Emma Firth dug through the websites of the 13 political parties currently in parliament to see which are doing the best job courting English-speaking voters.
Published: 18 October 2022 14:49 CEST
A collage made from elements of the English language websites of the Social Democrats, Liberals and Alternative parties. Source: Party websites.
