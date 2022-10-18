Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Election latest, a Second World War bomb detonated in the sea off Denmark, and other news stories on Tuesday.

Published: 18 October 2022 09:11 CEST
Ripples at the surface after the underwater detonation of a WW2 depth charge in the Femahrn Belt. Photo: Femern A/Ritzau Scanpix

Election: Rasmussen ‘would accept’ PM post if offered 

With talk growing of former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s chances of getting his old job back following the upcoming election, the Moderate party leader was pressed by broadcaster TV2 to say whether he would take the job.

“I would think it would be strange for any party leader to say no if they were given the chance. But it’s not something we are working towards or have any intention of or belief in,” he said.

Although incumbent PM Mette Frederiksen’s ‘red bloc’ is slightly ahead of the ‘blue bloc’ in the polls, Rasmussen, who has not declared his party for either side, could find himself able to tip the balance in either direction should the margin be smaller than the number of seats his party claims – a very possible outcome according to polls.

Far right party faces backlash after backing discrimination in elderly care

The far-right Nye Borgerlige (New Right) party was criticised across the board yesterday after one of its four MPs, Mette Thiesen, said on a radio programme that it would be okay for an elderly person to refuse social care from a Jewish or gay person if they “did not want them in their home”.

The comment is linked to last week’s discussion in which a similar question was posed in relation to carers who wear the hijab. It was instantly attacked, including by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Nye Borgerlige leader Pernille Vermund later published a blog post in which she wrote that the far-right party “has not proposed Jewish and homosexual people should be kept out of home social care” and that “there is no objective reason to reject a carer because of religion or sexual orientation alone”, but that elderly people should always be able to decide who they allow into their home.

Conservatives want to deport foreign reckless drivers

The Conservative party will present its justice platform for the election today, with 17 proposals including harsher punishments for violent crimes, news wire Ritzau reports.

The party also wants more power to legally dissolve criminal gangs.

Reckless driving should also result in harsher punishments including deportation for at least a year if the culprit is not a Danish national, the Conservatives propose.

World War II bomb exploded in Femahrn Belt

A 125 kilogram bomb from the Second World War was destroyed in a controlled explosion in the Femahrn Belt between Denmark and Germany yesterday, broadcaster DR reports.

A tunnel link is currently being constructed across the belt. The bomb, a depth charge, was detonated at a depth of 26 metres.

Bubbles and sounds were transmitted in the water to ensure seals and other sea life moved away from the area before the explosion.

