Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Election latest, a Second World War bomb detonated in the sea off Denmark, and other news stories on Tuesday.
Published: 18 October 2022 09:11 CEST
Ripples at the surface after the underwater detonation of a WW2 depth charge in the Femahrn Belt. Photo: Femern A/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
A possible new (but also old) name in the running for prime minister, Danish island brings in social care staff from Europe, and other news from Denmark on Monday.
Published: 17 October 2022 09:03 CEST
