Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to celebrate jubilee on Copenhagen City Hall balcony

The Queen will appear at the City Hall (Rådhuspladsen) balcony – where thousands of people will be able to gather on the City Hall Square below – to celebrate her jubilee.
This year has already seen events to mark the Queen’s jubilee, but the balcony appearance has been rescheduled on repeat occasions for different reasons.
It will now take place on November 12th, the palace confirmed in a statement.
The celebrations were initially scheduled for the beginning of 2022, closer to the exact date of the jubilee. They were postponed until September due to Covid-19 restrictions.
A second postponement saw celebrations on September 10th toned down following the death of Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Margrethe will step onto the balcony in central Copenhagen at 1pm, according to the November 12th schedule.
READ ALSO: How serious are the divisions in Denmark’s royal family?
Member comments