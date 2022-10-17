Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

A possible new (but also old) name in the running for prime minister, Danish island brings in social care staff from Europe, and other news from Denmark on Monday.

Published: 17 October 2022 09:03 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Denmark's three PM hopefuls at a television debate on Sunday. Photo. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Election: Commentators write off one PM candidate – but put another on the list

Last night saw the latest television debate between the three party leaders hoping to be elected Danish prime minister on November 1st. Several newspapers this morning write in their political opinion columns that one of the three, Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen, is now a rank outsider.

Poulsen has seen excellent polling numbers earlier this year fall away sharply, putting him well behind the other ‘blue bloc’ candidate, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, as the most likely candidate to oust sitting PM Mette Frederiksen.

READ ALSO: ‘Bloc politics’: A guide to understanding parliamentary elections in Denmark

Another figure is increasingly being spoken about as a dark horse in the race: Frederiksen’s predecessor Lars Løkke Rasmussen, who is leading his newly-formed party the Moderates into their first election.

The Moderates are edging upwards in the polls and Rasmussen has placed himself in what could be a very expedient position for negotiations once votes are cast, experts say.

Rasmussen has denied his ambition is to get his old job back.

We’ll have more detail on these election developments in an article today.

READ ALSO: Who are Denmark’s 13 political parties and what election pledges have they made?

Danish island hires social care workers from EU countries due to shortage

The municipal government on southern island Lolland has taken to hiring staff from Spain, Italy and Hungary to address a major shortage of social care staff, broadcaster DR reports.

The last six months has seen more than 15,000 available positions in the social care or SOSU sector go unfilled, according to government figures reported by DR.

Lolland said it was short of 90 personnel and had now begun the process of hiring staff from the EU.

“16 have said ‘yes’, and they have begun an intensive language course online. That means they are now sitting at home acquiring the basic language skills,” Lolland’s mayor Holger Schou Rasmussen told DR.

They will later study in Denmark and will be ready to join the Danish labour market in March, according to the plan.

READ ALSO: Could Denmark’s election result affect work permit and citizenship rules?

Companies’ overheads in small decrease

This year has seen operating costs for companies go through the roof, primarily because of inflation and the increasing price of energy.

Some positive news on this front comes from Statistics Denmark today, which reports a 1.9 percent decrease in the cost of raw materials for Danish companies in September compared to August.

This is the first time costs have gone down in over six months and is a tentative suggestion that businesses have seen the worst of inflation, an analyst said.

“It gives some hope that inflation will peak in the near future,” economist Jeppe Buul Borre of Arbejdernes Landsbank told news wire Ritzau.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Autumn school holidays begin, a real-life spy book makes a splash and other news in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 14 October 2022 07:59 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

School holiday begins 

The one-week autumn school holiday or efterårsferie begins today with a national day of motion for kids.

Almost all Danish state schools (folkeskoler) take part in the sports day, a decades-long tradition.

Activities vary from one school to the next but usually include running, ball games and other physical exercise.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does the school system work in Denmark?

Liberals propose spending to reduce hospital waiting lists

In its election proposal presentation for the health sector yesterday, the Liberal (Venstre) party said it would aim spending at reducing waiting times for hospital appointments, if elected.

One billion kroner annually will be invested in the health system, the party said.

Regional authorities would be able to spend the funding on “retention of staff including local salary provision, loyalty bonuses and overtime bonuses”, according to the proposal

It could also be spent on technical improvements that can help bring down waiting times.

Explosive spy book elicits calls for investigation

Yesterday saw the publication of a memoir of the former head of the intelligence service FE, Lars Findsen. Findsen was arrested on suspicion of divulging state secrets at the end of last year and detained for 71 days before being released. He still awaits trial for the charges, which he denies.

The book, Spionchefen, includes the explosive claim that Denmark’s police intelligence service PET offered Findsen a reduced sentence if he handed over the sources of press leaks to them.

Written in secret by Jyllands-Posten journalist Mette Mayli Albæk in collaboration with Findsen and given a surprise release yesterday, the book has resulted in calls for a full investigation of the case surrounding the former spy chief.

“I recommend that we appoint a commission to investigate what went on,” Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told TV2. All other conservative parties issued similar calls for an investigation.

READ ALSO: Former head of Danish intelligence charged over leaks

Environment minister flew to Bornholm 71 times in three years

The environment minister, Lea Wermelin, flew domestically to Denmark’s Baltic Sea island Bornholm 71 times between August 2019 and August 2022, newspaper BT reports.

8 of the 71 flights were related to political events on Bornholm, the paper writes. All the trips were paid for by the government’s expenses.

Overland travel to Bornholm requires taking a train or driving through southern Sweden before crossing to the Danish island on the Ystad-Rønne ferry.

Wermelin’s registered address is on Bornholm but the minister usually stays in Copenhagen, according to BT, having spent around 100 days per year on the island during her time in office.

Denmark personal registration (CPR) law requires residents to live at least 180 days per year at their registered address. Wermelin told BT she had not broken any rules related to expenses-paid travel to Bornholm and that she also did not believe she was in breach of address registry rules.

SHOW COMMENTS