Denmark paves the way for ‘loss and damage’ climate aid

It may seem like a drop in the ocean, but the 100 million kroner (€13.4 million) Denmark has earmarked as aid for climate change-related "loss and damages" set an important precedent.

Published: 15 October 2022 10:06 CEST
Denmark has become the first nation to allocate aid for climate change-related "loss and damages". Photo: Fida HUSSAIN / AFP

It might just end up helping open a fresh flow of aid to the world’s most vulnerable countries.

Danish Development Cooperation Minister Flemming Moller told the UN General Assembly last month the money was for “climate adaptation and concrete activities to avert, minimise and address climate-induced loss and damage”.

It would mainly help island states and countries in the Sahel region of North Africa, he added.

Denmark’s gesture, however modest, represents an important contribution to the debate over the still-contentious notion of “loss and damages”.

“In some ways, Denmark is a pioneer,” said Lily Salloum Lindegaard, who specialises in the politics of climate change at the Danish Institute for International Studies.

Only Scotland and Belgium’s Walloon government have made such commitments previously, she added – and on a modest scale.

“But Denmark’s commitment provides further progress if we are to address the extensive losses and damages already experienced due to climate change,” Lindegaard told AFP.

“In comparison to the needs on the ground, the Danish commitment is quite small” given the scale of the problem.

But, she added: “The Danish commitment is more significant in political terms, as developed countries have long shied away from finance to losses and damages.”

Pushback

As the consequences of global warming – measured in lives lost and economic damages – have piled up, calls for loss and damage as a separate category have mounted.

Developing nations see this kind of funding as compensation – a form of reparations – above and beyond “adaptation” support to build resilience against future impacts.

Rich nations, while acknowledging the need that developing nations have for aid, remain wary of setting a legal precedent that might suggest liability for any and all future damages.

“Climate finance to date has basically only gone to preventing climate change impacts and related losses and damages through mitigation and adaptation efforts,” said Lindegaard.

And not every country is willing to go further, she added. “There has already been some pushback from the US,” said Lindegaard.

“However, the science of loss and damage is already quite clear and continues to develop quickly, which makes it increasingly difficult for countries to sidestep the issue.”

‘We are committed’

As climate change amplifies the devastation of extreme weather events, pressure is mounting on developed nations to do more to help.

The world’s most vulnerable countries in the Global South are least responsible for causing the problem – the G20 group of major economies account for 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions today, and even more historically.

Pakistan – a nation of 220 million that has seen record monsoon rains this year linked to climate change – emits less than one percent.

Denmark’s announcement at the UN Assembly General sent a clear message, Danish Development Minister Flemming Moller Mortensen told AFP.

“We are committed to helping the people and communities that are suffering from the consequences of climate change.

“These are the people that are losing their houses to floods, the farmers that are losing their harvest because of drought”.

Start of a dialogue

At last year’s COP26, developing countries did not get the commitments they were looking for on targeted financial commitments.

Rich countries agreed only to begin a two-year dialogue on the issue running through 2024.

Denmark spends some €2.9 billion annually on development aid according to the OECD, equivalent to about 0.7 percent of gross national income.

It has set a target of spending at least 60 percent of its aid on climate adaptation, and is the first country to specifically allocate funds to redress its impacts.

But even Denmark’s commitment is short on details. Its funds will be distributed between NGOs and a strategic initiative with details forthcoming, said the foreign ministry.

Their announcement was nevertheless widely seen as setting an important precedent. It remains to be seen whether other countries will follow suit.

POLITICS

Danish environment minister took 71 domestic flights in three years

The environment minister, Lea Wermelin, took expenses-paid flights to Denmark’s Baltic Sea island Bornholm 71 times between August 2019 and August 2022, according to a newspaper report.

Published: 14 October 2022 09:50 CEST
Wermelin flew to Bornholm 71 times, of which 8 journeys were related to political events on the island, tabloid newspaper BT reports. All of the trips were paid for by government expenses.

Overland travel to Bornholm requires taking a train or driving through southern Sweden before crossing to the Danish island on the Ystad-Rønne ferry.

Wermelin’s registered address is on Bornholm but the minister usually stays in Copenhagen, having spent around 100 days per year on the island during her time in office. Her children go to school in Copenhagen.

Denmark’s personal registration (CPR) law – bopælspligt in Danish – requires residents to live at least 180 days per year at their registered address.

The report raises questions of whether the minister breached Danish rules on actual residence at a registered address; and of whether her travel should have been paid for by the state.

“My initial assessment is that under residence in the [government expenses] rules on ‘other transport’, this must be understood as the requirements in line with CPR rules. In other words, it should be the minister’s primary residence,” Jøren Ullits, a law professor at the University of Southern Denmark, told BT.

“That means that, under the relevant rules, you cannot claim expenses for travel to and from a residence where you do not permanently reside, unless it’s in the minister’s car,” he said.

Ministers’ cars can be used for travel to residences such as summer houses, which are not the minister’s permanent address, but this does not apply to use of other types of transport such as air travel or ferries, according to government guidelines.

“When it’s a case of transport to a residence that is not the primary residence, we are in a grey area. My assessment is however that the minister should not have expenses paid,” Bent Greve, Professor of Social Science at the University of Roskilde, told BT.

A third expert in public administration, Bente Hagelund, told the paper that the rules were “not crystal clear” and that although Wermelin appeared to have broken address registry rules, she was within her rights to claim ministerial transport expenses for the trips under a “broad interpretation” of the government rules.

The Ministry of Environment said that ministers can use forms of transport other than the minister’s car – such as air travel – when this is necessary for practical reasons.

Wermelin told BT she had not broken any rules related to expenses-paid travel to Bornholm and that she also did not believe she was in breach of address registry rules.

“Firstly, the ministry has concluded it was within the rules. That means this applies to me as well as other ministers. Secondly, I’m from Bornholm and I have been under the impression that I complied with address registration rules,” she said.

She also said that the majority of the trips in question were related to political commitments.

