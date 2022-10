School holiday begins

The one-week autumn school holiday or efterårsferie begins today with a national day of motion for kids.

Almost all Danish state schools (folkeskoler) take part in the sports day, a decades-long tradition.

Activities vary from one school to the next but usually include running, ball games and other physical exercise.

Liberals propose spending to reduce hospital waiting lists

In its election proposal presentation for the health sector yesterday, the Liberal (Venstre) party said it would aim spending at reducing waiting times for hospital appointments, if elected.

One billion kroner annually will be invested in the health system, the party said.

Regional authorities would be able to spend the funding on “retention of staff including local salary provision, loyalty bonuses and overtime bonuses”, according to the proposal

It could also be spent on technical improvements that can help bring down waiting times.

Explosive spy book elicits calls for investigation

Yesterday saw the publication of a memoir of the former head of the intelligence service FE, Lars Findsen. Findsen was arrested on suspicion of divulging state secrets at the end of last year and detained for 71 days before being released. He still awaits trial for the charges, which he denies.

The book, Spionchefen, includes the explosive claim that Denmark’s police intelligence service PET offered Findsen a reduced sentence if he handed over the sources of press leaks to them.

Written in secret by Jyllands-Posten journalist Mette Mayli Albæk in collaboration with Findsen and given a surprise release yesterday, the book has resulted in calls for a full investigation of the case surrounding the former spy chief.

“I recommend that we appoint a commission to investigate what went on,” Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen told TV2. All other conservative parties issued similar calls for an investigation.

Environment minister flew to Bornholm 71 times in three years

The environment minister, Lea Wermelin, flew domestically to Denmark’s Baltic Sea island Bornholm 71 times between August 2019 and August 2022, newspaper BT reports.

8 of the 71 flights were related to political events on Bornholm, the paper writes. All the trips were paid for by the government’s expenses.

Overland travel to Bornholm requires taking a train or driving through southern Sweden before crossing to the Danish island on the Ystad-Rønne ferry.

Wermelin’s registered address is on Bornholm but the minister usually stays in Copenhagen, according to BT, having spent around 100 days per year on the island during her time in office.

Denmark personal registration (CPR) law requires residents to live at least 180 days per year at their registered address. Wermelin told BT she had not broken any rules related to expenses-paid travel to Bornholm and that she also did not believe she was in breach of address registry rules.