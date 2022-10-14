For members
LEARNING DANISH
Danish in the third person: When do you use hans, hendes, sin and sit?
The third-person possessive in Danish is more complicated than ‘his’ and ‘hers’.
Published: 14 October 2022 12:45 CEST
2022 DANISH ELECTION
The Danish vocabulary you’ll need to follow the election
Do you know your valgflæsk from your valgkort? The difference between Venstre and venstre? Here's a guide to the words and phrases you need to know ahead of the Danish election on November 1st.
Published: 6 October 2022 15:03 CEST
