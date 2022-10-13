How many people moved to Denmark last year?

The population of Denmark increased by 33,000 in 2021 to reach a total of 5,873,420 as of January 1st this year, according to data released by Statistics Denmark on Thursday.
The population growth was primarily a result of immigration, with 76,278 people moving to the country while 49,803 left Denmark to live elsewhere.
Immigration in 2021 was 16 percent higher than in 2020, when travel was more restricted by Covid-19. Emigration from Denmark was 8 percent lower last year than it was in 2020, however.
The four countries from which the largest number people moved to Denmark were Romania, Poland, Sweden and Norway. The most common destination for emigrants was Germany.
Aside from immigration, the remaining growth in the Danish population is described as “natural growth”, with the number of births outweighing deaths.
Last year saw around 63,000 babies born in Denmark, according to the report. That figure is the highest since 2008, 6 percent above the 10-year average and 4.2 percent higher than in 2020.
A potential baby boom was suggested in commenters in 2020 due to the increased amount of time people spent at home during lockdowns.
A possible cause of the statistical increase in births last year is not addressed in the Statistics Denmark report.
The number of deaths in Denmark in 2021 was around 57,000. This is 6.7 percent higher than the 10-year average and the highest figure since 2003.
