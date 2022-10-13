Read news from:
Europe set for unusually warm winter but faces cold blast in December

Europe faces a higher-than-usual chance of a cold blast of weather before the end of the year, but the winter overall is likely to be warmer than average, the continent's long-range weather forecaster said Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 12:39 CEST
Europe is facing a warmer than usual winter. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

Temperatures this winter will be crucial for homeowners worried about the record cost of heating their homes, and for European policymakers seeking to avoid energy rationing due to cuts in Russian gas supplies.

“We see the winter as being warmer than usual,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service that produces seasonal forecasts for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

“Nevertheless there is a still a significant chance of a block situation, which can lead to cold temperatures and low wind over Europe,” he told AFP as the service issued a monthly update to its forecasts.

A so-called block or blocking pattern in the winter can bring stable, often wind-free weather accompanied by freezing temperatures.

“This was looking more likely in November, but there now looks like a pronounced probability of a cold outbreak in December,” Buontempo said.

The ECMWF produces weather modelling with data from a range of national weather services around Europe.

Its forecasts are based on indicators such as ocean and atmospheric temperatures, as well as wind speeds in the stratosphere, but do not have the accuracy of short-range reports.

The models provide the “best information possible, to give a hint, to guide our decisions”, Buontempo said.

The European winter was expected to be warmer than usual because of the “La Nina” global weather phenomenon, which is related to cooling surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

“We know that in a La Nina year, the latter part of the European winter tends to favour westerly winds, so warm and wet,” Buontempo said.

The agency will update its winter season forecast next month when it will have greater confidence because “all the drivers for the winter will be more active”, he said.

Denmark to get summer weather on first weekend of autumn

Calendars are now displaying an autumn month but weather is forecast to keep up a summer vibe this weekend.

Published: 2 September 2022 12:39 CEST
Temperatures are forecast to hover around 20 degrees with plenty of sunshine, according to forecasts from the Danish Met Office (DMI).

“It will be a very nice weekend with sun and also a lot of sun for some periods,” DMI meteorologist Klaus Larsen said.

Some scattered showers could occur but these will be few and far between, he said.

“If you are going to find a few showers on Friday it will be on [Baltic Sea island] Bornholm, while the rest of the country could also get the odd shower on Saturday and Sunday. But it’s such a small amount, it’s almost not worth mentioning,” he said.

A low pressure front over the British Isles can be thanked for the holdover summer weather, Larsen said.

Denmark can therefore expect “half-dry easterly and southeasterly wind with around 20 degrees and largely no clouds,” he said.

The situation could continue beyond the weekend, he also said.

Autumnal weather “is not on the schedule for the first week” of September, he said, with mild winds and around 20-degree, dry weather continuing for now.

Night time temperatures are beginning to feel noticeably cooler, however. This weekend will see around 8-10 degrees Celsius at night.

