COST OF LIVING

Danish municipalities use 1 percent of special fund for struggling homes

A state assistance fund of 100 million kroner through which municipalities can help hard-up residents pay bills has been scarcely used.

Published: 13 October 2022 12:25 CEST
A government fund through which municipalities can help struggling residents pay energy bills has been used scarcely. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

A government fund of 100 million kroner intended to allow municipalities to help low-income people in Denmark pay expensive energy bills and avoid using food and clothes banks has been rarely used because of a combination of tight eligibility criteria and flimsy messaging, broadcaster DR reports.

Its aim is to help people to pay electricity and heating bills by applying for extra financial assistance through their municipalities, which can grant it based on set criteria. The funding for the scheme comes from the state.

Social care minister Astrid Krag last week told DR that the pool is to be increased from 100 million to 200 million kroner.

Documentation required includes the specific bill the applicant wants to pay, along with proof of their regular expenses and value of high-cost possessions such as cars.

While all of Denmark’s 98 municipalities can distribute money from the fund, only 22 local authorities have so far attempted to use it, applying for a total of 1.1 million of the 100 million available kroner as of Tuesday, according to documentation provided to broadcaster DR.

Major city governments Copenhagen, Aarhus and Odense have not applied for any of the funds.

Employment minister Peter Hummelgaard criticised municipalities for being too slow to make use of the provision, telling DR the money needs to be handed out by local authorities to make a difference to finances in private homes.

“It’s sloppy that municipalities have not used this money. I have on several occasions written to KL [national organisation for municipalities, ed.] and made them aware of the 100 million kroner that can help individuals that need help. We must make sure this money gets out and does its work,” he said.

The national organisation for municipalities, Kommunernes Landsforening (KL), said local authorities are aware the fund exists.

“It’s our impression that work is being done in municipalities, but also that many of the residents that apply are rejected because they don’t meet very strict criteria,” KL senior economist and director Morten Mandø told DR in a written comment.

One of the criteria for receiving financial assistance from the fund is that the applicant must not have savings of more than 10,000 kroner, he noted.

Hummelgaard said he was prepared to change the rules.

“If there’s a problem with the legislation, then it must be changed and this must be done quickly. We’d be glad to look at the criteria for granting help,” he said.

Professor in social rights Nina Von Hielmcrone of Aalborg University told DR the scheme is not broadly known of.

“Awareness is extremely low since the fund has not been used. The conditions are strict, you must meet a lot of criteria. But there’s a lack of applicants. There’s a lack of knowledge,” she said.

The application process itself may be part of the problem  because underprivileged people in some cases may find it difficult to get help supplying documentation and submitting digital applications, she also said.

COST OF LIVING

Inflation in Denmark at new 40-year high

Prices of everyday goods in Denmark were 10 percent higher on average last month than in September 2021, with inflation now at its highest since 1982.

Published: 10 October 2022 13:15 CEST
The latest update of Statistics Denmark’s consumer price index shows that inflation has further pushed up prices for people living in Denmark.

Prices in September 2022 compared to September 2021 represent the highest one-year inflation rate since 1982 when it was 10.1 percent, according to the agency.

The inflation figure represents an average or general increase in prices. Prices changes for individual items or product categories can be higher or lower than the overall figure.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce on Monday estimated that current inflation rates could cost an “average” Danish family of two adults and two children between 40,000 and 45,000 kroner.

“I did not expect us to see two-digit inflation rates. I thought that belonged to the history books,” the interest organisation’s senior economist Tore Stramer told news wire Ritzau.

“We expect private spending to go down during the winter. The also means that activity in the Danish economy will decrease during the winter months. But we reserve the right to remain optimistic because consumers on average have quite healthy private finances after a long [economic] peak,” he said.

Electricity and gas prices were again primary factors in the high level of inflation in September, Statistics Denmark notes.

“This must be seen in light of the war in Ukraine and the restrictions the EU and Russia have placed on each other,” Stramer said.

“But we also come from a period prior to the war when price increases were very high. We’ve been hit be a perfect storm of inflation where high demand after the coronavirus crisis, problems with supply and energy crisis have really hit hard,” he said.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?

The economist said he expects inflation to hit a peak this month, reaching around 11 percent. It will then gradually begin to fall, he predicted.

“Not until summer 2023 will we see the change of inflation dropping to a more normal level around 2-3 percent,” he said.

That is partly because the inflation measure compares the price to a year prior. By next summer, the earlier price will itself be high.

Stramer also said that “the hope is that when energy prices fall again, inflation will follow”.

