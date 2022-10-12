Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Conservative parties present campaign policies, high court to judge on tax fraud trial, and other news in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 12 October 2022 08:57 CEST
Election posters and autumn tress in Copenhagen on Tuesday. Photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix

Could Conservative parties allow elderly to refuse care from women in hijab? 

During yesterday’s joint press briefing with leaders of conservative or ‘blue bloc’ parties, the Liberal (Venstre) party leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, was asked whether his party supports allowing elderly care patients to refuse help from care staff if the carer wears the Muslim headscarf, hijab.

The far-right Danish People’s Party (DF) has previously touted the idea and Ellemann-Jensen was pushed to say whether he agreed.

“It’s a yes. If a citizen says, here’s someone who I, for one reason or another, ‘don’t feel good about’. If you as a citizen are to invite another person into your home, that’s very, very personal for many people,” he said.

DF leader Morten Messerschmidt then tweeted that Ellemann-Jensen supported the idea.

The Liberal leader later told broadcaster DR in a written comment that his position was “not about religion or anything else”.

“It’s about us creating better elderly care, where the elderly person is in the centre and not the system,” he said.

It therefore remains unclear whether the Liberals would support rules specifically targeting the hijab in this context.

At the briefing, the parties focused on a theme of boosting “individual choice”.

The party leaders presented policies including free choice of upper secondary school (gymnasium) for young people, and expanding options for private care for fertility treatment and childbirth through increased state payment in these areas.

Nato defence ministers to meet in Brussels

Defence ministers from Nato countries, including Denmark’s Morten Bødskov, are to meet in Brussels today to discuss the situation in Ukraine after Russia’s missile attack on civilian areas in Kyiv and other cities on Monday.

Bødskov told Danish media yesterday the attacks did not change Denmark’s position.

A briefing is scheduled in Brussels shortly before the meeting takes place.

Party leaders to debate in Aarhus

The latest party leader debate in the election campaign will take place in Aarhus today.

Seven party leaders will take place in the debate, which is hosted by the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) and will focus on labour, economy and businesses.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will not be present, with the Social Democrats instead represented by Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen.

Judgement due in trial between banks and Danish tax authority

High court Østre Landsret is due today to pass judgement in a case between the tax authority, Skatteforvaltningen, and several international banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The case revolves around Danish losses related to fraudulent business tax refunds. The banks argue the cases should not be brought in Denmark – this is the question which will be addressed by the high court.

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advance voting begins, latest on Nord Stream investigation and other news in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 11 October 2022 09:17 CEST
Mail voting for election begins 

Danish voters who have already made their minds up on who to vote for in the election on November 1st can cast votes early from today. Denmark also allows voters to submit their ballots in advance (brevstemme).

Advance or ‘postal’ votes are given at certain citizens’ facilities such as municipal citizens’ service centres (borgerservicecentre) or, in some municipalities, at libraries or mobile postal voting locations. Locations can be looked up on local municipality websites.

Postal voting is mainly used by people who will be abroad or otherwise unable to go to their local voting station on election day, and has become gradually more popular over the decades. The option is available until October 29th.

Conservative parties to give press briefing 

The conservative or ‘blue bloc’ of allied parties that oppose Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have scheduled a press briefing today.

Frederiksen has said she wants to form a government across the centre of Danish politics, breaking with the traditional ‘bloc’ system. The conservative parties have not expressed interest in the idea.

READ ALSO: Frederiksen wants centre coalition for Denmark’s next government

All six of the right wing and centre-right parties currently represented in parliament will take part in the briefing, which they say is about “supporting Danes’ free choice”.

We’ll keep you informed of any key announcements.

Sweden refuses Russia role in Nord Stream leaks investigation

Sweden said yesterday it would not allow Russia to join an ongoing probe of the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks but added that Moscow could carry out its own inspections, news wire AFP reports.

The pipelines are not currently in operation but they contained gas before falling victim to apparent sabotage. All of the four leaks, which were discovered two weeks ago, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s statement follows requests from Russia to be included in investigations into the alleged sabotage.

“In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is of course also true in this case,” Andersson told a press conference.

Since the leaks occurred in international waters, albeit in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, Russia would be able to approach the site of the leaks, she said.

“Now we have lifted the block and then it is also possible for other ships to be in the area, those are the rules,” she told reporters.

Andersson noted that in addition to the Swedish investigation, there will be a “joint investigation team” under an EU framework.

Germany opens federal probe into Nord Stream leaks

German federal prosecutors meanwhile said on Monday they had joined European partners in formally opening a probe into likely “detonations” leading to leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines.

A spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office said in an email to AFP that it was investigating “against persons unknown” on suspicion of “intentionally causing an explosive blast” and “sabotage” linked to the leaks.

Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office typically only opens investigations into cases involving national security such as terror attacks.

