For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Conservative parties present campaign policies, high court to judge on tax fraud trial, and other news in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 12 October 2022 08:57 CEST
Election posters and autumn tress in Copenhagen on Tuesday. Photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Advance voting begins, latest on Nord Stream investigation and other news in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 11 October 2022 09:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments