Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Could Conservative parties allow elderly to refuse care from women in hijab?

During yesterday’s joint press briefing with leaders of conservative or ‘blue bloc’ parties, the Liberal (Venstre) party leader, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, was asked whether his party supports allowing elderly care patients to refuse help from care staff if the carer wears the Muslim headscarf, hijab.

The far-right Danish People’s Party (DF) has previously touted the idea and Ellemann-Jensen was pushed to say whether he agreed.

“It’s a yes. If a citizen says, here’s someone who I, for one reason or another, ‘don’t feel good about’. If you as a citizen are to invite another person into your home, that’s very, very personal for many people,” he said.

DF leader Morten Messerschmidt then tweeted that Ellemann-Jensen supported the idea.

Frihed til diskrimination. Det kan da for pokker aldrig blive en mærkesag for V, K eller LA? #dkpol https://t.co/1ZSjrp7LSF — Simon Emil Ammitzbøll-Bille (@ammitzbollbille) October 11, 2022

The Liberal leader later told broadcaster DR in a written comment that his position was “not about religion or anything else”.

“It’s about us creating better elderly care, where the elderly person is in the centre and not the system,” he said.

It therefore remains unclear whether the Liberals would support rules specifically targeting the hijab in this context.

At the briefing, the parties focused on a theme of boosting “individual choice”.

The party leaders presented policies including free choice of upper secondary school (gymnasium) for young people, and expanding options for private care for fertility treatment and childbirth through increased state payment in these areas.

Nato defence ministers to meet in Brussels

Defence ministers from Nato countries, including Denmark’s Morten Bødskov, are to meet in Brussels today to discuss the situation in Ukraine after Russia’s missile attack on civilian areas in Kyiv and other cities on Monday.

Bødskov told Danish media yesterday the attacks did not change Denmark’s position.

A briefing is scheduled in Brussels shortly before the meeting takes place.

Party leaders to debate in Aarhus

The latest party leader debate in the election campaign will take place in Aarhus today.

Seven party leaders will take place in the debate, which is hosted by the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) and will focus on labour, economy and businesses.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will not be present, with the Social Democrats instead represented by Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen.

Judgement due in trial between banks and Danish tax authority

High court Østre Landsret is due today to pass judgement in a case between the tax authority, Skatteforvaltningen, and several international banks including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The case revolves around Danish losses related to fraudulent business tax refunds. The banks argue the cases should not be brought in Denmark – this is the question which will be addressed by the high court.