Mail voting for election begins

Danish voters who have already made their minds up on who to vote for in the election on November 1st can cast votes early from today. Denmark also allows voters to submit their ballots in advance (brevstemme).

Advance or ‘postal’ votes are given at certain citizens’ facilities such as municipal citizens’ service centres (borgerservicecentre) or, in some municipalities, at libraries or mobile postal voting locations. Locations can be looked up on local municipality websites.

Postal voting is mainly used by people who will be abroad or otherwise unable to go to their local voting station on election day, and has become gradually more popular over the decades. The option is available until October 29th.

Conservative parties to give press briefing

The conservative or ‘blue bloc’ of allied parties that oppose Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have scheduled a press briefing today.

Frederiksen has said she wants to form a government across the centre of Danish politics, breaking with the traditional ‘bloc’ system. The conservative parties have not expressed interest in the idea.

All six of the right wing and centre-right parties currently represented in parliament will take part in the briefing, which they say is about “supporting Danes’ free choice”.

We’ll keep you informed of any key announcements.

Sweden refuses Russia role in Nord Stream leaks investigation

Sweden said yesterday it would not allow Russia to join an ongoing probe of the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks but added that Moscow could carry out its own inspections, news wire AFP reports.

The pipelines are not currently in operation but they contained gas before falling victim to apparent sabotage. All of the four leaks, which were discovered two weeks ago, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s statement follows requests from Russia to be included in investigations into the alleged sabotage.

“In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is of course also true in this case,” Andersson told a press conference.

Since the leaks occurred in international waters, albeit in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, Russia would be able to approach the site of the leaks, she said.

“Now we have lifted the block and then it is also possible for other ships to be in the area, those are the rules,” she told reporters.

Andersson noted that in addition to the Swedish investigation, there will be a “joint investigation team” under an EU framework.

Germany opens federal probe into Nord Stream leaks

German federal prosecutors meanwhile said on Monday they had joined European partners in formally opening a probe into likely “detonations” leading to leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines.

A spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office said in an email to AFP that it was investigating “against persons unknown” on suspicion of “intentionally causing an explosive blast” and “sabotage” linked to the leaks.

Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office typically only opens investigations into cases involving national security such as terror attacks.