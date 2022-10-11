Danish support not moved by new Russian attacks on Ukraine

Denmark will continue to back Ukraine for as long as it is needed to, Defence Minister Morten Bødskov said on Tuesday.

“Denmark supports Ukraine. We play a central role in supporting Ukraine and we intend to continue to do so for as long as the Ukrainians want our support,” Bødskov said in comments to broadcaster DR.

Russian forces launch a barrage of fatal missile bombardments across Ukraine on Monday as President Vladimir Putin threatened more attacks.

Weapon donations from Denmark to Ukraine will therefore continue, Bødskov said.

“This has only one effect and that is for the West to stand together more strongly and that the donation of weapons for Ukraine’s fight for freedom are increased day by day. That’s the message Putin gets every time he escalates the conflict,” he said.

Ongoing weapons support for Ukraine is scheduled to be discussed by EU countries in Brussels on Wednesday.

After the bridge linking occupied Crimea with Russia was damaged by an explosion on Sunday, Putin accused Ukraine of carrying out a “terror attack”. No one has claimed official responsibility for the explosion.

The missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday resulted in around 19 deaths according to Ukrainian authorities.

Escalation of the conflict does not change Denmark’s position on when Ukraine should agree to peace talks, Bødskov also said.

“War is violent and brutal and that’s why we want peace. But right now there’s a fight for Ukraine to be a free country again. It’s Ukraine that decides when they think it’s time to begin discussions about peace,” he said.