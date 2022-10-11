Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Danish support not moved by new Russian attacks on Ukraine

An escalation of the war in Ukraine does not move the needle on Denmark’s support for Kyiv, Defence Minister Morten Bødskov said on Tuesday.

Published: 11 October 2022 14:58 CEST
Danish defence minister Morten Bødskov said the country will continue to support Ukraine after Kyiv and other cities were bombarded by Russian missiles on Monday. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark will continue to back Ukraine for as long as it is needed to, Defence Minister Morten Bødskov said on Tuesday.

“Denmark supports Ukraine. We play a central role in supporting Ukraine and we intend to continue to do so for as long as the Ukrainians want our support,” Bødskov said in comments to broadcaster DR.

Russian forces launch a barrage of fatal missile bombardments across Ukraine on Monday as President Vladimir Putin threatened more attacks.

Weapon donations from Denmark to Ukraine will therefore continue, Bødskov said.

“This has only one effect and that is for the West to stand together more strongly and that the donation of weapons for Ukraine’s fight for freedom are increased day by day. That’s the message Putin gets every time he escalates the conflict,” he said.

Ongoing weapons support for Ukraine is scheduled to be discussed by EU countries in Brussels on Wednesday.

After the bridge linking occupied Crimea with Russia was damaged by an explosion on Sunday, Putin accused Ukraine of carrying out a “terror attack”. No one has claimed official responsibility for the explosion.

The missile attacks on Ukrainian cities on Monday resulted in around 19 deaths according to Ukrainian authorities.

Escalation of the conflict does not change Denmark’s position on when Ukraine should agree to peace talks, Bødskov also said.

“War is violent and brutal and that’s why we want peace. But right now there’s a fight for Ukraine to be a free country again. It’s Ukraine that decides when they think it’s time to begin discussions about peace,” he said.

UKRAINE

Germany, Denmark and Norway to give Ukraine howitzers

Germany, Denmark and Norway will supply Ukraine with 16 armoured howitzer artillery systems from next year, Berlin said Sunday, as Kyiv seeks heavier weapons to boost its fightback against Russia.

Published: 2 October 2022 17:56 CEST
The announcement came after German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visited Ukraine this weekend for the first time since Moscow’s invasion in February.

Germany, Denmark and Norway had agreed to jointly finance the procurement of the Slovakian Zuzana-2 guns at a cost of 92 million euros ($90.2 million), said the defence ministry in Berlin.

They will be produced in Slovakia, with delivery to Ukraine to begin in 2023, it said.

The new pledge still falls short of what Ukraine has been asking for. Kyiv has repeatedly sought Leopard battle tanks from Germany, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has refused.

Scholz has said he does not want to go it alone on arms supplies and will only take decisions in consultation with his Western allies.

Speaking on public broadcaster ARD, Lambrecht again defended Berlin’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine, insisting Germany was doing a lot to support Kyiv.

“We will continue to engage in a variety of ways and will again — as we have up until now — work together with partners,” she told the “Bericht aus Berlin” show.

She also insisted that Germany would not become a direct party to the conflict.

“It is very clear — for the German government as well as the whole of NATO: We will not become a party to the war,” Lambrecht said.

Her visit Saturday to the southern port city of Odessa came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

The annexations were unanimously condemned by Ukraine’s allies, including Germany.

Lambrecht described how air raid sirens went off during her visit.

“We experienced that twice in a few hours, and had to move to a bunker. And for people there, that is reality,” she told the ARD show. “That is everyday life.”

