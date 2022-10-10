Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Party leaders face off in TV debate, research finds young people struggle with mental wellbeing, and other news from Denmark on Monday.

Published: 10 October 2022 09:02 CEST
Denmark's three PM hopefuls during a TV debate on Sunday night. Photo: Michael Drost-Hansen/Ritzau Scanpix

Latest election debate between PM candidates 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the two right wing candidates for her job, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberals and Søren Pape Poulsen of the Conservatives, last night took part in broadcaster TV2’s televised debate.

The format of the debate raised a few eyebrows – at one point the three party leaders were asked to write down words to describe themselves on a piece of paper – but they also responded to key policy questions.

In its analysis of the debate, Newspaper Dagbladet Information notes that Frederiksen’s tactic of borrowing from centre right economic policies forced the other two candidates to praise here during the debate.

New data illustrates prices increases in Denmark 

New figures released today by Statistics Denmark give an insight into how much inflation over the last 18 months has transferred into higher everyday prices for consumers.

Rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine have contributed to inflation across Europe, including in Denmark.

We’ll have more detail in an article on our website today.

Germany to photograph gas leak

The German navy and police has appointed a team of investigators to scrutinise the suspected sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipes off Bornholm.

Germany is to send divers down to the locations where the four leaks were found, broadcaster DR writes. They will then photograph the damage at the two gas pipes, through which Russia could send gas to Europe when operational.

Young people in Denmark suffer with mental health

Mental health problems including difficulty sleeping, worrying about the future, anxiety, depression and breakdowns are all significant problems experienced by young people in Denmark, according to the results of a major research project into the wellbeing of young people in the country.

Aalborg University’s Danish Centre for Youth Research, which led the project, found that 44 percent of young Danes between the ages of 16 and 25 have experienced some grade of mental health difficulty. The issue affects young people in all parts of society.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

The likelihood of interference in the election, hooligans at a Danish club’s Europa League match and other news from Denmark on Friday.

Published: 7 October 2022 09:06 CEST
Prime Minister at summit in Prague

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will briefly step away from election campaigning to take part in an informal summit of EU government leaders in Czech capital Prague today.

The summit, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, began yesterday. Frederiksen could not attend on the first day due to parliamentary duties.

No specific political decisions are expected to come from the summit, which will be used to discuss the energy crisis and war in Ukraine.

Hooliganism takes Danish club by surprise in UEFA Europa League match

The game between Danish football team FC Midtjylland and Dutch side Feyenoord last night was marred by violent clashes between fans at the home club’s stadium in Herning.

Around 70-80 Feyenoord fans managed to enter the stand behind one of the goals, designated for the home fans. That resulted in chaos and police and security intervention, broadcaster DR reported.

After the match, FC Midtjylland officials admitted they had been unprepared for the problem presented by Dutch fans who had acquired tickets in sections of the stadium not designated to them.

“We upgraded with around double the number of security guards we had for the weekend game against Viborg,” the club’s director of marketing Preben Rokkjær told DR.

“What we were not prepared for was the large number of violent Dutch fans in our stadium,” he said adding that the fans alone were responsible for the ugly scenes.

FC Midtjylland liaised with both Feyenoord and the police prior to the match, Rokkjær said.

Security services consider election at low threat of interference

Denmark’s two security intelligence services, FE and PET, have issued an assessment of the threat of Russian attempts to interfere in the upcoming election.

Major interference from Russia is unlikely, but a threat does exist according to the agencies.

“It is the assessment of PET and FE that Russia has the capacity to attempt to influence the upcoming parliamentary election, but that a comprehensive and well-coordinated campaign needs time and significant resources,” they said according to DR.

“In light of the major political and economic pressure in Russia currently, it is the assessment of PET and FE that it is less likely that Russia will prioritise carrying out a prepared, coordinated campaign on the Danish parliamentary election,” they said.

Strong winds over Danish bridges today

If you plan to drive across any of Denmark’s larger bridges between now and this evening, keep in mind that high winds are forecast.

Heavy winds are predicted at several bridges around the country. An up-to-date forecast showing the location of the strongest winds can be found on the website of the Danish roads agency, Vejdirektoratet.

