Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Latest election debate between PM candidates

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the two right wing candidates for her job, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of the Liberals and Søren Pape Poulsen of the Conservatives, last night took part in broadcaster TV2’s televised debate.

The format of the debate raised a few eyebrows – at one point the three party leaders were asked to write down words to describe themselves on a piece of paper – but they also responded to key policy questions.

In its analysis of the debate, Newspaper Dagbladet Information notes that Frederiksen’s tactic of borrowing from centre right economic policies forced the other two candidates to praise here during the debate.

New data illustrates prices increases in Denmark

New figures released today by Statistics Denmark give an insight into how much inflation over the last 18 months has transferred into higher everyday prices for consumers.

Rising energy costs and the war in Ukraine have contributed to inflation across Europe, including in Denmark.

Germany to photograph gas leak

The German navy and police has appointed a team of investigators to scrutinise the suspected sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipes off Bornholm.

Germany is to send divers down to the locations where the four leaks were found, broadcaster DR writes. They will then photograph the damage at the two gas pipes, through which Russia could send gas to Europe when operational.

Young people in Denmark suffer with mental health

Mental health problems including difficulty sleeping, worrying about the future, anxiety, depression and breakdowns are all significant problems experienced by young people in Denmark, according to the results of a major research project into the wellbeing of young people in the country.

Aalborg University’s Danish Centre for Youth Research, which led the project, found that 44 percent of young Danes between the ages of 16 and 25 have experienced some grade of mental health difficulty. The issue affects young people in all parts of society.