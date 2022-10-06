Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Election campaign underway

Denmark will go to the polls to choose a new government on November 1st.

Candidates from various parties have taken to the streets to canvas the public and the main broadcasters DR and TV2 televised a live debate between the party leaders last night.

The characteristic placards which are plastered on to streetlamps and bridges during Danish elections will go up this weekend.

Meanwhile, parliament is set to have its first debate of the new political year as it is obliged to do after the official opening on Tuesday, which took place before the election was announced.

This means that members of parliament will spend most of the day in parliament, rather than out campaigning.

Bankruptcies reach highest level for ten years

A high number of Danish businesses are folding, with companies finding it difficult to repay VAT (moms) loans from the government, issued during the Covid-19 crisis, broadcaster DR reports based on data from Statistics Denmark.

The data agency states that 251 businesses filed for bankruptcy in September, 7.6 percent more than in August.

Of the 251 bankrupt businesses, 49 percent had taken out a VAT loan.

The average number of bankruptcies in active businesses for the first nine months of this year was the highest since 2012.

EU signals shifts towards gas price cap

The EU is “ready to discuss” a price cap on gas within the bloc to bring down soaring energy costs, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday, reported by news wire AFP.

Her comment to the European Parliament signalled a shift in tone after EU powerhouse Germany had expressed worries a broad price cap might divert supplies away from Europe.

It comes after 15 EU countries — more than half the bloc — made a joint call for the EU to impose a price ceiling on how much it would pay for gas piped or shipped in, as the northern hemisphere winter sets in.

Europe is facing an energy crunch as the price of electricity generation skyrockets because of a massive surge in gas prices, although Denmark is sometimes capable of producing electricity at low costs to customers.

“We are ready to discuss a cap on the price of gas that is used to generate electricity,” Von der Leyen told MEPs sitting in Strasbourg, France.

Danish police spot drones spotted near North Sea gas fields

Danish police said on Tuesday that they had received reports of unauthorised drone flights near North Sea gas fields.

The flights follow similar incidents off the Norwegian coast and come a week after the suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

“Over the course of the weekend we had reports of drones in the North Sea,” a Danish police spokesman told AFP.

According to the specialist publication Danish Offshore Industry, the drones sightings were made near the Roar gas field, located more than 200 kilometres off Denmark’s western coast and which is operated by French energy group TotalEnergies.

It is the second time in a week such incidents have been reported.

Denmark raised security around energy facilities following the suspected sabotage of the gas pipelines linking Russia with Germany.

