For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Election campaigning begins, a spike in bankruptcies and other news from Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 6 October 2022 09:02 CEST
The political leader of the Social Liberal party Sofie Carsten Nielsen hands out flyers in Copenhagen on Thursday morning. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Social Democrats put election ads in newspapers, ‘free’ electricity this afternoon and other news in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 5 October 2022 09:05 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments