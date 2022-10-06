Read news from:
How serious are the divisions in Denmark’s royal family?

Denmark's Queen Margrethe's recent decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their titles has sparked unprecedented royal drama in Copenhagen and led her enraged son to air the family's dirty laundry in public.

Denmark's Queen Margrethe with Crown Prince Frederik (L) and Prince Joachim (R). The Queen's recent decision to remove the titles of prince and princess from Joachim's children has caused a rare public fall out at the Danish palace. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Queen Margrethe II announced last week that the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, would no longer be able to use the title of prince and princess after January 1st.

She apologised on Monday for the hurt caused.

But Margrethe stood by the decision which was intended to allow Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20 — born from Joachim’s first marriage — Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, to live normal lives without royal obligations.

The move followed a trend among other European royal families to slim down their monarchies, including in Britain where the Windsors face their own family feud.

“Holding a royal title involves a number of commitments and duties that, in the future, will lie with fewer members of the royal family,” Europe’s only reigning queen said in a statement.

But Prince Joachim saw it as a snub and was quick to speak out in the media.

“On May 5th I was presented with a plan. That this whole issue of my children’s identity would be removed when they each turned 25. Athena will turn 11 in January”, he told Danish tabloid B.T.

“Then, I received five days’ notice” that the decision had been accelerated.

His first wife Alexandra also told B.T. she and her children were “shocked”, while her eldest son expressed his sadness.

¨”I’m very bewildered as to why this had to happen like this”, Nicolai told tabloid Ekstra Bladet.

The outpourings sparked surprise in the Scandinavian country, coming just days after the hugely popular royal family had celebrated the queen’s 50th anniversary on the throne with pomp and smiles.

There is “no tradition in Denmark of members of the royal family discussing with each other in public”, historian Lars Hovbakke Sørensen told AFP.

Prince Joachim said he had “unfortunately” had no contact with his mother or elder brother Crown Prince Frederik since the queen’s announcement.

“It’s also family. Or whatever one could call it”, he told B.T.

In another swipe, his French-born wife Princess Marie said the couple’s relationship with Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born wife Mary was “complicated”.

The media then dug up another old family spat, namely Joachim and Marie’s claims that their 2019 move to Paris — where Joachim is the Danish embassy defence attache — was not of their “own choice”.

Yet the queen’s decision did not surprise royal watchers.

It’s “natural, reasonable and necessary”, said historian Sebastian Olden-Jørgensen.

The queen’s four other grandchildren born to Crown Prince Frederik, 54, will retain their titles.

Back in 2016 the queen decided however that when they come of age only the future king, Prince Christian, will receive an appanage.

Stripping Joachim’s children’s titles is just another move in the same direction, experts said.

“She has wisely chosen to do this herself and not to leave it to her successor, the Crown Prince”, Olden-Jørgensen said.

“It is much easier for her to do to this to her son than for him to do it later to his brother,” he added.

Nonetheless, the heated reactions by Joachim’s family “indicate there is a conflict and a total breakdown in communication,” columnist Jacob Heinel Jensen wrote in B.T.

The queen’s apology on Monday came in a statement.

“I have underestimated the extent to which my younger son and his family feel affected … and for that I am sorry,” she said.

“I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation.”

An opinion poll conducted by Voxmeter suggested 50.6 percent of Danes support her decision while 23.3 percent disagree.

This is not the royal family’s first scandal, though rarely have they been so sensational.

In 2002, the late Prince Consort Henrik made headlines when he fled to his chateau in southern France to “reflect on life”, complaining he didn’t receive enough respect in Denmark, after Crown Prince Frederik was chosen to represent the queen at a New Year’s ceremony instead of him.

And just months before his 2018 death, Henrik, who suffered from dementia, announced he did not want to be buried next to his wife because he was never made her equal.

Denmark’s Prince Joachim says children ‘harmed’ by loss of titles

Prince Joachim, the second son of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, has criticised a decision by the palace to strip his four children of the title of prince and princess.

In a rare episode of public drama in the Danish royal family, Prince Joachim, the Queen’s second son, spoke to Danish media on Thursday to express his disappointment over the decision to remove the titles of ‘prince’ and ‘princess’ from his children as of next year.

Prince Joachim’s four children will no longer be princes or princesses but will retain their other titles as Count or Countess of Monpezat, the royal palace announced on Wednesday. The decision was taken by Queen Margrethe.

“We are all very sad about it. It’s never fun to see your children harmed in this way. They themselves are in a situation they don’t understand,” Prince Joachim told newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

In comments to the paper as well as in a second interview with another newspaper, BT, the prince said the decision to change the children’s titles had been moved forward.

“On May 5th I was presented with a plan. The whole idea was to take my children’s identity from them when they each reach 25 years of age,” he said.

“I was given five days’ warning when the decision was brought forward,” he said.

“I was given five days’ warning on this. To tell my children that their identity will be taken from them at New Year. I am very, very upset to see them sad and uncomprehending as to what is being decided about them,” he said to BT.

Asked how the decision has affected his relationship with his mother, the prince told Ekstra Bladet “I don’t think I need to elaborate on that here”.

Prince Joachim, the younger brother of the heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, has four children: Nikolai, age 23 and Felix, age 20, from his first marriage to Countess Alexandra; and Henrik (13) and Athena (10) with his current wife, Princess Marie.

Prince Nikolai on Thursday also spoke to Ekstra Bladet, saying that “all of my family and I are naturally very upset.”

“We are, as my parents also have said, in shock about this decision and about how quickly it was actually made,” he said.

The palace on Thursday recognised that “many feelings” had been affected by the announcement.

“We understand that there are many feelings on the line at the moment but we hope that the Queen’s wish to secure the future of the royal family will be respected,” the palace’s head of communications, Lene Balleby, told news wire Ritzau.

Queen Margrethe on Wednesday said she had thought over the decision “for a rather long time” and that she believed it “would be good” for the royal grandchildren, Ritzau reported.

